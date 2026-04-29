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Florida State Rep. Storms House Aisle With Bullhorn to Rage Against New District Maps

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on April 29, 2026
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As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, Florida Democrats did not handle it well when the House overwhelmingly approved Gov. Ron DeSantis’ redrawn 2026 Congressional map by a vote of 83-28. You might have seen in that post the video of Democrats literally screaming when it passed, but because it's so enjoyable to watch, here's a video from another angle. Reporter Forrest Saunders noted that Rep. Angie Nixon, who calls herself an organizer in her X bio and says she's running for the U.S. Senate because "change can't wait," grabbed her pink bullhorn and marched up and down the aisle, shouting, "This is a violation of the constitution."

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The best part is the vote passing as she's still screaming in vain.

The "Tennessee Three" were lauded as heroes when they interrupted House floor proceedings with a bullhorn to protest in favor of gun control.

Does she intend to bring her bullhorn with her to the U.S. Senate?

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This seems to be the direction the House is moving in, so, yeah, it's possible.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS FLORIDA GERRYMANDERING HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES RON DESANTIS

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