Florida State Rep. Storms House Aisle With Bullhorn to Rage Against New District Maps

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, Florida Democrats did not handle it well when the House overwhelmingly approved Gov. Ron DeSantis’ redrawn 2026 Congressional map by a vote of 83-28. You might have seen in that post the video of Democrats literally screaming when it passed, but because it's so enjoyable to watch, here's a video from another angle. Reporter Forrest Saunders noted that Rep. Angie Nixon, who calls herself an organizer in her X bio and says she's running for the U.S. Senate because "change can't wait," grabbed her pink bullhorn and marched up and down the aisle, shouting, "This is a violation of the constitution."

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The best part is the vote passing as she's still screaming in vain.

As the Florida House approved the @GovRonDeSantis map with new congressional districts-- Rep. @AngieNixon grabbed a bullhorn and protested the passage on the floor.



"This is a violation of the constitution," Nixon shouted. Here's the clip: pic.twitter.com/01iuWl17uR — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 29, 2026

Angie just learned her gerrymandered district has been redrawn and she'll now be unemployed. — @VoiceInTheWild (@Florida_Veteran) April 29, 2026

Pathetic disregard for decorum. She shouldn't be allowed back on the House floor. — Apryl Marie (@aprylmarie) April 29, 2026

The "Tennessee Three" were lauded as heroes when they interrupted House floor proceedings with a bullhorn to protest in favor of gun control.

So glad they’re about to lose their seats. Peaceful 😌 times ahead. — MJ🇺🇸 (@MistyJernigan17) April 29, 2026

How is a bullhorn not banned in the House of Reps? It seems pretty disruptive. — KevFromFlorida (@KevFromFlorida) April 29, 2026

Does she intend to bring her bullhorn with her to the U.S. Senate?

She should be removed from the floor and expelled from the House permanently. — Lookingup52 (@Lookingup52) April 29, 2026

I'm over here wondering how this violates the Constitution. — El Bee (@hotrod_lb) April 29, 2026

Oh, look who’s acting up…surprise surprise. — John Smith (@sopranoinswfl) April 29, 2026

This perfomative angry bullshit is all they have. Proceed with the total destruction of the democrat bullshit commie party. — Elihu Cash (@ElihuCash) April 29, 2026

if you bring a bullhorn to work with you, you might be an asshole — Carry (@boatgirl3) April 29, 2026

Performative clowns. The lot. — Fred D (@MrKrueger70) April 29, 2026

I luv democrat crashouts. They are the most unstable and unserious people

Thank you for the daily entertainment — free state of Florida (@ja_oiv97756) April 29, 2026

That’s how the party of insanity rolls — Brian Boru 🇺🇸 🇻🇦☘️🐘🚀 (@Brian_Boroimhe) April 29, 2026

And she wants to be a U.S. Senator? — Boscoe P (@p_boscoe) April 29, 2026

This seems to be the direction the House is moving in, so, yeah, it's possible.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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