Florida House Overwhelmingly Passed DeSantis' New Congressional Maps and the Dems Did NOT Handle It Well

It's been a bad Wednesday for Democrats so far. First off, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 involving the Voting Rights Act. The short version is a SCOTUS majority found that states can't gerrymander based on race.

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BREAKING: The Supreme Court just ruled the race-based map in Louisiana unconstitutional.pic.twitter.com/XEpIiXyudD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2026

Next up we have the Florida House passing new congressional maps, solidifying Ron DeSantis' status as the GOAT among U.S. governors.

The Democrats in the House handled the vote with quiet grace and dignity. Just kidding!

Watch and listen:

🚨 BREAKING: The Florida State House just PASSED Gov. Ron DeSantis’ drawn 2026 Congressional map, 83-28



Republicans stand to gain up to +4 NEW SEATS



LFG! It now heads to the SENATE for final passage.



Democrats are FURIOUS: "So this is how Liberty dies." 🤣



Florida is RED,… pic.twitter.com/kKdBstPYg0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2026

A Democrat meltdown so nice you might want to listen to it twice:

🚨 JUST IN: The Florida House has OVERWHELMINGLY PASSED Governor Ron DeSantis’ new Congressional maps, which would add up to 4 new Republican US House seats, 83-28



Democrats literally started SCREAMING when it passed 🤣



It now moves on to the Senate.



Keep pushing! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GIBiTp5hTJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 29, 2026

The Dems are flipping because they think only their side should be able to do stuff like that.

Look at all of this leveling of the playing field. Huh. https://t.co/02EqkDP1PX — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 29, 2026

Democrats can’t take it when we treat them the way they treat us. https://t.co/eUXqrA7CW9 — The Chris Salcedo Show (@CSalcedoShow) April 29, 2026

Greatest Governor of my lifetime.@RonDeSantis is the GOAT. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 29, 2026

I think I'm going to make this my new ringtone.🎶😂 https://t.co/bHs0DgBMmL — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) April 29, 2026

Virginia Supreme Court, where we at, homies?



Let's make it one of the best days in politics of all-time! 🤣 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 29, 2026

Right? Let's keep it going!

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