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Florida House Overwhelmingly Passed DeSantis' New Congressional Maps and the Dems Did NOT Handle It Well

Doug P. | 1:49 PM on April 29, 2026
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It's been a bad Wednesday for Democrats so far. First off, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 involving the Voting Rights Act. The short version is a SCOTUS majority found that states can't gerrymander based on race. 

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Next up we have the Florida House passing new congressional maps, solidifying Ron DeSantis' status as the GOAT among U.S. governors. 

The Democrats in the House handled the vote with quiet grace and dignity. Just kidding!

Watch and listen: 

A Democrat meltdown so nice you might want to listen to it twice: 

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The Dems are flipping because they think only their side should be able to do stuff like that. 

Right? Let's keep it going!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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Left: 'Trump Must Lower the Temperature!' Wajahat Ali: Literally Begs Trump to Die in FOUL Rant (WATCH) justmindy
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