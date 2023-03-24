Oh, so NOW they can define women. Alrighty then. Must be an election coming up.
Whoever put this together for Kamala Harris and tweeted it … yikes. Talk about a tone-deaf, embarrassing tweet, especially when Democrats have spent years now insisting men are women and that women who have a problem with giving up their experiences, history, spaces, and sports are the bad guys.
Bad gals?
Heck, even a SCOTUS nominee picked by Biden refused to define what a woman is.
But Kamala and the other yahoos on the Left NOW want us all to believe they think women are the backbone of ‘our democracy.’
Even though we’re a republic.
Watch this, if you can stand it:
Women are the backbone of our democracy. pic.twitter.com/Pw5gOZmXC7
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 23, 2023
If you managed to watch the entire thing without throwing up a little in your mouth, way to go.
This you, Giggles? pic.twitter.com/4WfsxgZVsp
— Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) March 23, 2023
Then stop lying and pretending that men are women. Men will never be women.
— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 24, 2023
A man was just named USA Today's woman of the year.
— Phineas (@mad_dog1028) March 24, 2023
Then stop licking the boots of men pretending to be women. pic.twitter.com/WkN9kC08aR
— Jason72Rolltideroll (@JasonMefferd) March 24, 2023
You don’t give a crap about women 🤬 pic.twitter.com/VSTt1e2tnx
— EMG326 (@emg326idaho) March 23, 2023
But you know, tell us MORE about how women are so important and stuff.
I assume the omission of Sandra Day O'Connor–the first woman on the Supreme Court–was an unintentional oversight and not a deliberate omission just because she was appointed by a Republican administration.
Condoleezza Rice also missing leads me to believe it's the latter 😒
— TheAbominableHomo (@abominablehomo) March 24, 2023
Yeah, they left out a bunch of women because they’re biased, racist, sexist, douchebags.
Sorry, not even sorry.
Define a woman for us @VP … We’ll wait ✔️
— Bozinator 0811 (@ArmaLite15OU812) March 23, 2023
The fact you left out Sandra Day O’Connor (the first female SCOTUS justice) but included Sonia Sotomayor and Kentanji Brown Jackson is very telling.
— Ryan Cook🇺🇸🤠⚜️ (@ryan_cook2021) March 23, 2023
And now men are the backbone of women's sports. 🇺🇲
— Helton🏁 🇺🇲 (@StonedHelton) March 24, 2023
Women don’t have testicles. Captain Science told me. pic.twitter.com/w8HN7GDd8F
— John Wright (@FalterKathleen) March 23, 2023
Women used to be the backbone of women’s athletics. pic.twitter.com/7qyObOo2Qa
— Paco (@aleks_tremblay) March 23, 2023
Actual women, or guys in dresses who SAY they're "women"?
— JD (@m5drummer) March 24, 2023
Everything you say and do hurts our country a little bit more
— Jo799 (@JoAnnaL22328932) March 24, 2023
At least she’s consistent? No?
We got nothin’.
