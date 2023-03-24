Oh, so NOW they can define women. Alrighty then. Must be an election coming up.

Whoever put this together for Kamala Harris and tweeted it … yikes. Talk about a tone-deaf, embarrassing tweet, especially when Democrats have spent years now insisting men are women and that women who have a problem with giving up their experiences, history, spaces, and sports are the bad guys.

Bad gals?

Heck, even a SCOTUS nominee picked by Biden refused to define what a woman is.

But Kamala and the other yahoos on the Left NOW want us all to believe they think women are the backbone of ‘our democracy.’

Even though we’re a republic.

Watch this, if you can stand it:

If you managed to watch the entire thing without throwing up a little in your mouth, way to go.

But you know, tell us MORE about how women are so important and stuff.

Yeah, they left out a bunch of women because they’re biased, racist, sexist, douchebags.

Sorry, not even sorry.

At least she’s consistent? No?

We got nothin’.

