Oh, so NOW they can define women. Alrighty then. Must be an election coming up.

Whoever put this together for Kamala Harris and tweeted it … yikes. Talk about a tone-deaf, embarrassing tweet, especially when Democrats have spent years now insisting men are women and that women who have a problem with giving up their experiences, history, spaces, and sports are the bad guys.

Bad gals?

Heck, even a SCOTUS nominee picked by Biden refused to define what a woman is.

But Kamala and the other yahoos on the Left NOW want us all to believe they think women are the backbone of ‘our democracy.’

Even though we’re a republic.

Watch this, if you can stand it:

Women are the backbone of our democracy. pic.twitter.com/Pw5gOZmXC7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 23, 2023

If you managed to watch the entire thing without throwing up a little in your mouth, way to go.

Then stop lying and pretending that men are women. Men will never be women. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 24, 2023

A man was just named USA Today's woman of the year. — Phineas (@mad_dog1028) March 24, 2023

Then stop licking the boots of men pretending to be women. pic.twitter.com/WkN9kC08aR — Jason72Rolltideroll (@JasonMefferd) March 24, 2023

You don’t give a crap about women 🤬 pic.twitter.com/VSTt1e2tnx — EMG326 (@emg326idaho) March 23, 2023

But you know, tell us MORE about how women are so important and stuff.

I assume the omission of Sandra Day O'Connor–the first woman on the Supreme Court–was an unintentional oversight and not a deliberate omission just because she was appointed by a Republican administration.

Condoleezza Rice also missing leads me to believe it's the latter 😒 — TheAbominableHomo (@abominablehomo) March 24, 2023

Yeah, they left out a bunch of women because they’re biased, racist, sexist, douchebags.

Sorry, not even sorry.

Define a woman for us @VP … We’ll wait ✔️ — Bozinator 0811 (@ArmaLite15OU812) March 23, 2023

The fact you left out Sandra Day O’Connor (the first female SCOTUS justice) but included Sonia Sotomayor and Kentanji Brown Jackson is very telling. — Ryan Cook🇺🇸🤠⚜️ (@ryan_cook2021) March 23, 2023

And now men are the backbone of women's sports. 🇺🇲 — Helton🏁 🇺🇲 (@StonedHelton) March 24, 2023

Women don’t have testicles. Captain Science told me. pic.twitter.com/w8HN7GDd8F — John Wright (@FalterKathleen) March 23, 2023

Women used to be the backbone of women’s athletics. pic.twitter.com/7qyObOo2Qa — Paco (@aleks_tremblay) March 23, 2023

Actual women, or guys in dresses who SAY they're "women"? — JD (@m5drummer) March 24, 2023

Everything you say and do hurts our country a little bit more — Jo799 (@JoAnnaL22328932) March 24, 2023

At least she’s consistent? No?

We got nothin’.

