Sanctimonious Gavin Newsom Tries to Join in on Noem Ridicule but Gets Promptly Humbled

Earlier, we told you about the bizarre story of Kristi Noem shooting her dog. Opponents of Noem leapt on this revelation and have used it to shame her today on Twitter. The Governor of California with zero self awareness, Gavin Newsom, decided to jump on the trend.

Advertisement

Post a picture with your dog that doesn’t involve shooting them and throwing them in a gravel pit. I’ll go next. https://t.co/n0AEHRDOc1 pic.twitter.com/4hAHwxEoaY — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 27, 2024

While we can agree shooting the dog was a weird and uncalled for story, Newsom is hardly the person to lecture anyone about respecting the rights of living things.

You simp for killing babies. Maybe sit this one out, big guy. https://t.co/MJ0EvsJoZM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 27, 2024

Maybe if you are a lawmaker who believes in abortion until the baby comes out of the birth canal, you aren't the messenger for a 'reverence for all life' message. Please.

Good lord even the baby killers are dunking on her now. https://t.co/jFt8BYQByp — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) April 27, 2024

Democrats care more about dogs than they do the murder of unborn babies. Let that sink in. 🤮🤡 https://t.co/hSqHxgkydZ — Rodster🇺🇸 (@clantro) April 27, 2024

Good human beings should care about both.

If it was Kristi Noem’s baby, Democrats would be praising her for being so courageous. #ProLife https://t.co/RmuUSeb0Rj — Joe Lastra (@lastra_joe) April 27, 2024

Where's the lie?

You treat your dogs better than your humans, @GavinNewsom . You shouldn't be bragging when thousands of mentally ill people sleep outside, eating trash, and begging for scraps. Take a look in the mirror and see what an abuser of human beings looks like. https://t.co/0YkeHOxwkI — TheGetDown71 (@TDown71) April 27, 2024

Excellent point! Not only does Newsom advocate for full term abortion, he also clearly has no regard for human rights when homeless people sleep in their own feces and shoot up in public in his state.

Now do the same for babies. https://t.co/ZQvVprQECs — FLORIDA-MAN 🟥 (@JLarey83) April 27, 2024

Post a picture of all the abortions you’ve enabled as Governor. https://t.co/lEjM6ulcCs — Eric🎙️ (@ThereWBBourbon) April 27, 2024

Post a picture of your baby that didn't get aborted and thrown in the garbage...

The libs are outraged a dog was killed but never out raged when a baby is aborted... https://t.co/ytXsDmgHJY — AmerConservative🇺🇸 (@ConservativAmer) April 27, 2024

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is a Pilar of humanity! He tosses CA residents into poverty, kicks them into the ditches of his city and provides free shoot up needles so they can euthanize themselves. https://t.co/GX8ALQDX94 pic.twitter.com/2gY8Lfg0ll — 𝒜𝓃𝒾𝓉𝒶𝐹𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓀𝑒💞 (@AFkokogems) April 27, 2024

Advertisement

That is the opposite of respecting human rights.

How about this for a photo:

CA gas prices…courtesy of Governor Newscum. https://t.co/eUYw3tmHpj pic.twitter.com/nuLKKZi9di — SDRacer13 🇺🇸 (@sdracer13) April 27, 2024

Post a picture of Gavin Newsom’s failures he refuses to acknowledge because he’s too busy pretending he’s not running for President of the United States. https://t.co/c1LMCpXUBe — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 27, 2024

The Governor of California enjoys taking time to talk about an irrelevant story about a dog rather than tackle the problems his state is littered with. 🤦‍♂️ ✅ — 𝑍ᴀᴄᴋ Ꮹɪᴀɴɪɴᴏ (@ZackGianino) April 27, 2024

Newsom will look for any way possible to distract from the massive failures of his tenure.







