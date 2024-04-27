Columbia Says It Won't Be Calling the NYPD to Handle Campus Protests Again
Sanctimonious Gavin Newsom Tries to Join in on Noem Ridicule but Gets Promptly Humbled

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on April 27, 2024
Adapted from Gavin Newsom by Gage Skidmore (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Earlier, we told you about the bizarre story of Kristi Noem shooting her dog. Opponents of Noem leapt on this revelation and have used it to shame her today on Twitter. The Governor of California with zero self awareness, Gavin Newsom, decided to jump on the trend.

While we can agree shooting the dog was a weird and uncalled for story, Newsom is hardly the person to lecture anyone about respecting the rights of living things.

Maybe if you are a lawmaker who believes in abortion until the baby comes out of the birth canal, you aren't the messenger for a 'reverence for all life' message. Please.

Good human beings should care about both.

Where's the lie?

Excellent point! Not only does Newsom advocate for full term abortion, he also clearly has no regard for human rights when homeless people sleep in their own feces and shoot up in public in his state.

That is the opposite of respecting human rights.

Newsom will look for any way possible to distract from the massive failures of his tenure.



