Gov. Kristie Noem Says to Preorder Her Book Where She Recounts Shooting Her Dog

Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on April 27, 2024
AP Photo/John Raoux

Our own Just Mindy did a VIP post earlier Saturday saying that Gov. Kristi Noem, who many say is being floated as a running mate for Donald Trump, needs more courageous advisers. Like many who are running for higher office, Noem has written a book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward." In it, for reasons we can't comprehend, she writes about putting down a 14-month-old hunting dog.

Noem writes that "Cricket" had ruined a hunting trip with other bird dogs, and on the way home got out of the truck and attacked a local family's chickens. 

The Hill reports:

When Noem tried to grab the dog, she wrote that it whipped around to bite her. Noem said she wrote the family a check for their chickens and helped them dispose of the carcasses “littering the scene of the crime.”

“I hated that dog,” she wrote, adding that Cricket was untrainable, dangerous and worthless as a hunting dog.

“At that moment,” Noem wrote, “I realized I had to put her down.”

She then led Cricket to a gravel pit on her property and shot it, writing it was “not a pleasant job” but it “had to be done.”

This is what inspired Biden simp Harry Sisson to post a photo of Joe Biden with one of his German Shepherds — the one that bit Secret Service agents 24 times and is no longer living at the White House.

The Guardian wrote up the story, and Noem said that "tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm" and that if you want more stories like that one you should preorder her book.

'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Case
Doug P.
If you want more real, honest, and politically INcorrect stories that’ll have the media gasping, preorder “No Going Back”

It wasn't just the media that was gasping. Noem managed to anger and disgust everyone on both sides of the political spectrum. Why she thought this story needed to be told escapes us.

Does Noem not remember Mitt Romney being ravaged for the entirety of his campaign over a story about tying the dog carrier to the roof of the car?

If they needed to be put down, we typically did it humanely. She shot a dog at 14 months b/c he was untrainable & b/c he snapped at her while she broke up a fight b/w him & some chickens — knowing getting bit was inevitable. I’ve broken up fights b/w dogs, & I’ve gotten bit by my dog. She has never bit anyone else, & b/c I’m not an idiot, I knew the risk of breaking up a dog in aggression mode. (She’s curled up by my son right now.) Kristi Noem is a psychopath. She treats people & animals the same — disposable.

This was political suicide … why did she put this in the book? If she were to be the VP nominee, it would be Mitt Romney and the dog on the roof all over again.

