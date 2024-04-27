Gov. Kristie Noem Says to Preorder Her Book Where She Recounts Shooting Her Dog

Our own Just Mindy did a VIP post earlier Saturday saying that Gov. Kristi Noem, who many say is being floated as a running mate for Donald Trump, needs more courageous advisers. Like many who are running for higher office, Noem has written a book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward." In it, for reasons we can't comprehend, she writes about putting down a 14-month-old hunting dog.

Noem writes that "Cricket" had ruined a hunting trip with other bird dogs, and on the way home got out of the truck and attacked a local family's chickens.

The Hill reports:

When Noem tried to grab the dog, she wrote that it whipped around to bite her. Noem said she wrote the family a check for their chickens and helped them dispose of the carcasses “littering the scene of the crime.” “I hated that dog,” she wrote, adding that Cricket was untrainable, dangerous and worthless as a hunting dog. “At that moment,” Noem wrote, “I realized I had to put her down.” She then led Cricket to a gravel pit on her property and shot it, writing it was “not a pleasant job” but it “had to be done.”

This is what inspired Biden simp Harry Sisson to post a photo of Joe Biden with one of his German Shepherds — the one that bit Secret Service agents 24 times and is no longer living at the White House.

The Guardian wrote up the story, and Noem said that "tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm" and that if you want more stories like that one you should preorder her book.

We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm. Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years.



If you want more real, honest, and politically INcorrect stories that’ll have the media gasping,… pic.twitter.com/bKhpUkchHV — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 26, 2024

If you want more real, honest, and politically INcorrect stories that’ll have the media gasping, preorder “No Going Back”

It wasn't just the media that was gasping. Noem managed to anger and disgust everyone on both sides of the political spectrum. Why she thought this story needed to be told escapes us.

Kristi Noem describes killing dog after bad hunting trip in new book



It wasn’t the dog, it was the owner.



This says a lot about Noem and it’s all horrible https://t.co/qkpFlXlGk3 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 26, 2024

Why did Kristi Noem, a seasoned politician for crying out loud, publish that self damming revelation about her dog. That’s almost as bizarre as the act she confessed to. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) April 27, 2024

If I killed my dog with a gun, after some type of family dispute, I probably......just wouldn't write about it. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) April 27, 2024

As a South Dakotan from a ranching family , I am deeply sickened by the dog story in the @KristiNoem book.



Please don’t ever think that is something that South Dakotans stand for, or that we find normal.



Trump needs to stay far from her. She is not VP material!!! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 27, 2024

Kristi Noem cried at the beginning of Old Yeller. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 27, 2024

Overheard in a theater...@KristiNoem: "I don't get it. Why's John Wick so angry?" — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 27, 2024

Post a picture with your dog that doesn’t involve shooting them and throwing them in a gravel pit. https://t.co/X5W61xGISd pic.twitter.com/qFQ63FTBQU — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 27, 2024

Does Noem not remember Mitt Romney being ravaged for the entirety of his campaign over a story about tying the dog carrier to the roof of the car?

Let’s stop and consider what a successful GOP governor believes about the GOP base that she has calculated an adultery scandal, a cougar makeover, cringy QVC-type infomercials about her mouth, and admitting to killing a dog will enhance her national prospects. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) April 27, 2024

It’s not that she shot her dog, it’s that she thought she should put it in her book. — Andrew Beck (@AndrewBeckUSA) April 26, 2024

Right. Putting down one's dog, if done for a genuinely good reason, isn't innately wrong (we had to put down two consecutive beloved family dogs because they got really sick — as an act of mercy). But boasting about it, in bizarrely graphic detail, is just so bewildering — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) April 27, 2024

Also, shooting it because you can’t train it, and it pisses you off, as opposed to rehoming it, is arguably a little drastic. The gravel pit detail just adds the twist of Einsatzgruppen chic. — Eliot Wilson (@EliotWilson2) April 27, 2024

I’m gonna be honest, I love my animals more than I love the vast majority of humans.



I grew up on a ranch & still wasn’t a psychopath. No one in my family EVER shot one of our dogs. We’ve also never shot a horse or steer or cow or chicken or pig. If they needed to be put down,… — Reese🇺🇸🐊 (@reeseonable) April 27, 2024

If they needed to be put down, we typically did it humanely. She shot a dog at 14 months b/c he was untrainable & b/c he snapped at her while she broke up a fight b/w him & some chickens — knowing getting bit was inevitable. I’ve broken up fights b/w dogs, & I’ve gotten bit by my dog. She has never bit anyone else, & b/c I’m not an idiot, I knew the risk of breaking up a dog in aggression mode. (She’s curled up by my son right now.) Kristi Noem is a psychopath. She treats people & animals the same — disposable.

Took Charlie for a walk this morning. At one point he sat down and refused to move. I warned him that some dogs get taken to the gravel pit and shot for such insubordination.



He seemed unphased. Just demanded another treat. pic.twitter.com/deftGRru7A — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 27, 2024

I never thought @KristiNoem was a particularly useful Republican outside of South Dakota, nor that she should be Trump‘s vice president pick, but holy cow – could you imagine six months of a campaign that revolves entirely around her shooting a naughty puppy? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 27, 2024

This was political suicide … why did she put this in the book? If she were to be the VP nominee, it would be Mitt Romney and the dog on the roof all over again.

***