How POETIC! Illegal Alien Arrested FIVE TIMES Since 2023 Attacks and Robs DA Alvin Bragg's Assistant

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Well well well, what do we have here?

Could it be that ignoring illegal aliens committing violent crimes over and over again because of equity or some other happy horse crap MIGHT eventually catch up with Leftist District Attorneys like anti-Trumper, Alvin Bragg? Maybe instead of punishing victims Bragg should really start prosecuting criminals the FIRST TIME.

Otherwise innocent people Bragg and other Lefty DAs actually do care about could get hurt.

Case in point:

And of course, we all paid for this guy's hotel.

Honestly, we don't think Biden/Harris could have done a crappier job if they'd tried.

Wow.

It does.

He's been getting away with it so why wouldn't he get away with it again?

BINGO.

Yeah, we're shocked as well. Super shocked.

Oh wait, no.

No. No he will not.

Neither the illegal alien nor Alvin Bragg.

Now THAT would be justice.

WHOA! Bill O’Reilly Reveals NBC Desperate to Dump MSNBC PLUS THIS ABC Show ALSO on Chopping Block (Watch)
Sam J.
Something like that.

Tags: CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIEN VENEZUELA ALVIN BRAGG

