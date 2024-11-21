How POETIC! Illegal Alien Arrested FIVE TIMES Since 2023 Attacks and Robs DA Alvin Bragg's Assistant

Well well well, what do we have here?

Could it be that ignoring illegal aliens committing violent crimes over and over again because of equity or some other happy horse crap MIGHT eventually catch up with Leftist District Attorneys like anti-Trumper, Alvin Bragg? Maybe instead of punishing victims Bragg should really start prosecuting criminals the FIRST TIME.

Otherwise innocent people Bragg and other Lefty DAs actually do care about could get hurt.

Case in point:

BREAKING: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's assistant robbed, attacked by an illegal immigrant with 5 arrests since 2023.



He's a Venezuelan TDA gang member.



Oh, and taxpayers paid for his hotel. pic.twitter.com/C0ME8nUZq9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 21, 2024

And of course, we all paid for this guy's hotel.

Honestly, we don't think Biden/Harris could have done a crappier job if they'd tried.

Wow.

His smile says it all. pic.twitter.com/WTVYTeo6tY — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) November 21, 2024

It does.

He's been getting away with it so why wouldn't he get away with it again?

I have zero sympathy for them. They wanted them here. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 21, 2024

BINGO.

You don't say... — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 21, 2024

Yeah, we're shocked as well. Super shocked.

Oh wait, no.

How poetic!



Will he now stop being such a dbag? No. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) November 21, 2024

No. No he will not.

Neither the illegal alien nor Alvin Bragg.

His assistant should turn around and sue Bragg’s a$$ — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) November 21, 2024

Now THAT would be justice.

Deport all illegals. No one deserves to be a victim of their crimes. Not even those defending them. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 21, 2024

Something like that.

