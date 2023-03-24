We get it, it must be sad knowing the only reason you’re relevant at all is that your husband is a biased, politically manipulative gossip but c’mon …

Now, it’s possible Ron knew the joke and didn’t like that Lauren Boebert made it BUT CLEARLY Rachel Vindman didn’t get the joke.

And she called Lauren stupid.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Honestly, it’s shocking she hasn’t deleted this embarrassing self-own yet.

MILLIONS OF BOATING ACCIDENTS!!! It must be physically painful to be this stupid. https://t.co/rZr18xIglY — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) March 22, 2023

Pretty sure it’s not Lauren who must experience pain because she’s so stupid.

Then, Rachel doubled-down.

No really.

Just because you put words together doesn't mean they make sense. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) March 22, 2023

Even as a Twitchy editor, we are impressed with how bad this really is.

Someone tried to explain it to her:

Apparently it’s a joke 2A people make that they’ll just tell the govt they lost their gun in a boating accident if gun laws change — TeaRobot (@DogsArtandWeed) March 22, 2023

But she only got dumber:

So an elected member of Congress is promoting/condoning criminal behavior? — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) March 22, 2023

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

OOOOOOMG

We knew Democrats had no sense of humor but to be this ignorant? Woof.

I like how you switched gears from dumbass to outraged moron — JulesWinnfield'sWallet (@schweer_mike) March 24, 2023

Annnd we’re dead.

How is being married to it? pic.twitter.com/zaLeASmEvp — Jason72Rolltideroll (@JasonMefferd) March 23, 2023

Jfc, how dumb are you that you don't get the joke? pic.twitter.com/YbmqhI850d — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) March 23, 2023

*holds up mirror* — Usually Right (@normouspenis) March 24, 2023

I'm not even going to try and explain this to you — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) March 23, 2023

Not too quick on the uptake, eh, Rachel? — TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) March 23, 2023

Considering who you’re married to… — AstrosAmy (@auntieamy90) March 23, 2023

Fair point.

IDK you tell us. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) March 23, 2023

Also fair.

Heh.

***

***

