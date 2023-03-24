We get it, it must be sad knowing the only reason you’re relevant at all is that your husband is a biased, politically manipulative gossip but c’mon …

Now, it’s possible Ron knew the joke and didn’t like that Lauren Boebert made it BUT CLEARLY Rachel Vindman didn’t get the joke.

And she called Lauren stupid.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Honestly, it’s shocking she hasn’t deleted this embarrassing self-own yet.

Pretty sure it’s not Lauren who must experience pain because she’s so stupid.

Then, Rachel doubled-down.

No really.

Even as a Twitchy editor, we are impressed with how bad this really is.

Someone tried to explain it to her:

But she only got dumber:

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

OOOOOOMG

We knew Democrats had no sense of humor but to be this ignorant? Woof.

Annnd we’re dead.

Fair point.

Also fair.

Heh.

***

***

