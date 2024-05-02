Latest Bloomberg Swing State Poll Shows Biden's Plan to Keep Trump Tied Up in Court is Backfiring BIGLY

Here's the Totally Eco-Friendly Aftermath of the #UCLAProtest
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on May 02, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Wow. Whoever thought tying Trump up in court all summer instead of campaigning would actually help Biden made a huge mistake. Not to mention, Biden is more than happy to say a bunch of stupid stuff about ISLAMOPHOBIA while Jewish students are being terrorized all across the country by antisemitic Gaza-worshipers.

It's all actually HELPING Trump.

Gosh, who knew?

Take a look at this poll of swing states:

From the rest of the post:

GEORGIA
Trump 47% (+8)
Biden 39%
Kennedy 5%
West 1%
Stein 1%.

PENNSYLVANIA
Trump 43% (+1)
Biden 42%
Kennedy 8%
Stein 1%
West 0%.

MICHIGAN
Biden 43% (+3)
Trump 40%
Kennedy 7%
West 1%
Stein 1%

4,969 RV, 4/8-15

Notice how the only state showing improvement is Michigan, where they care more about Gaza than they do their own country. Biden has been very careful not to make the antisemites in his party mad. He's just such an a-hole.

Who knew?

Good point. Heck, maybe things have gotten better for Joe in Michigan since he wants Jewish kids to stop discriminating against Muslims. Or something.

Ya' love to see it.

======================================================================

