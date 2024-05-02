Latest Bloomberg Swing State Poll Shows Biden's Plan to Keep Trump Tied Up in Court is Backfiring BIGLY

Wow. Whoever thought tying Trump up in court all summer instead of campaigning would actually help Biden made a huge mistake. Not to mention, Biden is more than happy to say a bunch of stupid stuff about ISLAMOPHOBIA while Jewish students are being terrorized all across the country by antisemitic Gaza-worshipers.

It's all actually HELPING Trump.

Gosh, who knew?

Take a look at this poll of swing states:

.@MorningConsult / Bloomberg News Poll:



NEVADA

Trump 48% (+11)

Biden 37%

Kennedy 7%

Stein 3%

West 2%

.

WISCONSIN

Trump 44% (+3)

Biden 41%

Kennedy 8%

West 1%

Stein 1%

.

NORTH CAROLINA

Trump 48% (+10)

Biden 38%

Kennedy 5%

West 1%

Stein 0%

.

ARIZONA

Trump 46% (+6)

Biden 40%

Kennedy… https://t.co/bpI2o7T25C — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) May 1, 2024

From the rest of the post:

GEORGIA

Trump 47% (+8)

Biden 39%

Kennedy 5%

West 1%

Stein 1%. PENNSYLVANIA

Trump 43% (+1)

Biden 42%

Kennedy 8%

Stein 1%

West 0%. MICHIGAN

Biden 43% (+3)

Trump 40%

Kennedy 7%

West 1%

Stein 1% 4,969 RV, 4/8-15

Notice how the only state showing improvement is Michigan, where they care more about Gaza than they do their own country. Biden has been very careful not to make the antisemites in his party mad. He's just such an a-hole.

Political lawfare and inciting Biden riots on campuses is a winning strategy it seems pic.twitter.com/bERA4JKrvl — Bronconation (@Bronconation_80) May 1, 2024

Who knew?

Keep in mind this was taken in early/mid April when Biden was showing some improvements in polling averages. Those improvements have since evaporated & flipped back to Trump. — Erickson (@erickson_68) May 1, 2024

Good point. Heck, maybe things have gotten better for Joe in Michigan since he wants Jewish kids to stop discriminating against Muslims. Or something.

Ya' love to see it.

