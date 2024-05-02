Here's the Totally Eco-Friendly Aftermath of the #UCLAProtest

At UCLA early this morning, the police moved in and cleaned out an anti-Israel/pro-Hamas encampment and unmasked many of those who were arrested.

Police moved into the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA on Thursday morning, dismantling many of the tents, pushing out most of the protesters and arresting more than 130 people. The operation caps two days of upheaval that began when UCLA declared the camp “unlawful” and continued when a mob attacked the camp Tuesday night, with police taking hours to stop the violence. On Thursday morning, officers wearing body armor, helmets and face shields methodically pulled apart the barricade as protesters tried to hold together the assemblage of plywood and metal fencing.

Advertisement

This riot/protest/unrest had something in common with most other leftist gatherings, whether they're pro-Hamas campus riots or "save the planet" rallies, and that's the aftermath. There might as well be a sign afterward that says "Leftists/Marxists/Communists Were Here":

Scenes from the aftermath of mass arrests at UCLA this morning. The scene is eerily quiet punctuated by occasional cries of "Free Palestine" as a few lingering protesters wander through the encampment pic.twitter.com/Dcnkikkds1 — Clara Harter (@_ClaraHarter) May 2, 2024

CAMPUS PROTESTS



BREAKING - See aftermath of UCLA protest encampment in front of Royce Hall



May 2, 2024

Here's what was left behind after officers moved into a protest encampment at UCLA. Video broadcast Thursday May 2, 2024 on Today in LA.#latestnews #Biden2024 #Israel… pic.twitter.com/gVNGbOHygt — Abhay( मोदी परिवार ) (@AstuteGaba) May 2, 2024

We're sure they'll all return to pick up after themselves and give the tents back to whoever paid for them. Or maybe not.

The pro-Hamas clowns leave a mess in their wake: https://t.co/hP67q28NzK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 2, 2024

Maybe they were late for a climate change protest.

Me: Alexa, show me what Joe Biden's America looks like.



Alexa: https://t.co/7GqxjWEk1K — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) May 2, 2024

Have we had enough "Building Back Better" yet?