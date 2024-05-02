Here's the Totally Eco-Friendly Aftermath of the #UCLAProtest

MEOOOOW! Mueller, She Wrote Goes After Rebekah Jones for Saying She WON'T Vote...
Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on May 02, 2024
AngieArtist

At UCLA early this morning, the police moved in and cleaned out an anti-Israel/pro-Hamas encampment and unmasked many of those who were arrested

Police moved into the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA on Thursday morning, dismantling many of the tents, pushing out most of the protesters and arresting more than 130 people. 

The operation caps two days of upheaval that began when UCLA declared the camp “unlawful” and continued when a mob attacked the camp Tuesday night, with police taking hours to stop the violence. 

On Thursday morning, officers wearing body armor, helmets and face shields methodically pulled apart the barricade as protesters tried to hold together the assemblage of plywood and metal fencing.

This riot/protest/unrest had something in common with most other leftist gatherings, whether they're pro-Hamas campus riots or "save the planet" rallies, and that's the aftermath. There might as well be a sign afterward that says "Leftists/Marxists/Communists Were Here":

We're sure they'll all return to pick up after themselves and give the tents back to whoever paid for them. Or maybe not.

Maybe they were late for a climate change protest.

Have we had enough "Building Back Better" yet?

