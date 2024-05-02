OMG! F-BOMB! John Kennedy Leaves Whiny Climate Change 'Witness' a Sputtering, Excuse-Makin...
WATCH: Protesters Arrested at UCLA Did NOT Enjoy Police Giving Them a Very Public Unmasking

Doug P.  |  11:20 AM on May 02, 2024
As we told you this morning, authorities in Los Angeles and at UCLA had enough of the anti-Israel encampment and its occupants. That's when the police moved in and started making arrests

A pro-Palestinian encampment on the UCLA campus was largely cleared by law enforcement officers Thursday morning, resulting in the arrests of protesters who remained there for hours after they were ordered to leave.

A dispersal order was issued Wednesday evening and by 3:30 a.m. Thursday, CHP officers in riot gear began advancing on the encampment. They then began dismantling and tearing away pieces of plywood, metal barriers and other items that protesters used to fortify it.

The California Highway Patrol said at least 132 people were arrested. They were detained with zip ties.

It's become clear that many of these campus agitators enjoy hiding behind their scarves and masks, but during the arrests at UCLA the police gave some of them a very public unmasking.

@Amuse shared some videos, and in this first one the person really didn't want to be unmasked. Too bad, because it happened anyway:

Another mask? Nope, you won't be needing that:

What did they expect?

One more:

That should happen with every rioter/protester who gets arrested.

These people will now have to add "more masks" to their list of needs. Maybe some extra non-steroidal inhaler as well.

