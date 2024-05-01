Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus
Mock-Tastic! Bill Melugin Shares 'List of Needs Protesters at the UCLA Camp are Requesting'

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on May 01, 2024

As we've already told you, the "revolutionaries" at Columbia University in New York City made it clear to reporters that they should be provided with food and refreshments during their pro-Hamas protest. 

Meanwhile, all the way across the country at UCLA, the "protesters" there have similar "needs" they would like met, and Fox News' Bill Melugin shared the list. 

This is just weird, insane and unintentionally hilarious all at the same time:

They'd also like donors to be mindful of their massive allergy issues: "NO coffee, NO bagels, NO bananas, NO nuts."

Their top "need" is to not be loony supporters of terrorists, but they're not asking for that.

The revolution will not be televised, but they'd like it to be catered if possible.

Because of course they did.

Along with rope and zip ties? We're afraid to ask.

Most of these people look like they couldn't walk up a flight of stairs without wheezing so that one kind of makes sense.

If Biden keeps trailing Trump in Michigan paying off the loans of these people will be next up on the White House's list.

Our sides officially hurt.

It's impossible to tell what's a joke and what's real anymore.

