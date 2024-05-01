Mock-Tastic! Bill Melugin Shares 'List of Needs Protesters at the UCLA Camp are Requesting'

As we've already told you, the "revolutionaries" at Columbia University in New York City made it clear to reporters that they should be provided with food and refreshments during their pro-Hamas protest.
Meanwhile, all the way across the country at UCLA, the "protesters" there have similar "needs" they would like met, and Fox News' Bill Melugin shared the list.
This is just weird, insane and unintentionally hilarious all at the same time:
NEW: @FoxNews has obtained a Google Doc w/ a list of needs that protesters at the UCLA camp are requesting, including:— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 1, 2024
- Vegan & gluten free food
- “Super bright” flashlights w/ strobe
- Rope & zip ties
- Helmets, shields, & wood
- Lotion, “NO sunscreen”
- Knee & elbow pads pic.twitter.com/XUL6ZbtoLy
They'd also like donors to be mindful of their massive allergy issues: "NO coffee, NO bagels, NO bananas, NO nuts."
Their “needs”. https://t.co/iif6f50LD6 pic.twitter.com/AQTesDfb70— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 1, 2024
Their top "need" is to not be loony supporters of terrorists, but they're not asking for that.
“Revolution but make it comfy.”— rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) May 1, 2024
The revolution will not be televised, but they'd like it to be catered if possible.
Did they all throw out their iPhones to meet BDS compliance?— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 1, 2024
They literally put “No Bagels” on the list https://t.co/inSD1gmP0l— Sunny (@sunnyright) May 1, 2024
Because of course they did.
Knee and elbow pads? https://t.co/16sxeSI64N— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 1, 2024
Along with rope and zip ties? We're afraid to ask.
It’s impossible to truly start a revolution without “Non-steroid inhalers”. https://t.co/jrbeUKZaPY— Beth Van Duyne (@Bethvanduyne) May 1, 2024
Most of these people look like they couldn't walk up a flight of stairs without wheezing so that one kind of makes sense.
Also, please pay off their student loans. https://t.co/MoD0lNSktk— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 1, 2024
If Biden keeps trailing Trump in Michigan paying off the loans of these people will be next up on the White House's list.
Gloves- “especially for small hands” 😂— Jacques (@glasskann0n) May 1, 2024
Our sides officially hurt.
This has to be a joke. https://t.co/ZxwsM6uC3d— Jane Dueker (@JaneDueker) May 1, 2024
It's impossible to tell what's a joke and what's real anymore.
