Mock-Tastic! Bill Melugin Shares 'List of Needs Protesters at the UCLA Camp are Requesting'

As we've already told you, the "revolutionaries" at Columbia University in New York City made it clear to reporters that they should be provided with food and refreshments during their pro-Hamas protest.

Meanwhile, all the way across the country at UCLA, the "protesters" there have similar "needs" they would like met, and Fox News' Bill Melugin shared the list.

This is just weird, insane and unintentionally hilarious all at the same time:

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained a Google Doc w/ a list of needs that protesters at the UCLA camp are requesting, including:

- Vegan & gluten free food

- “Super bright” flashlights w/ strobe

- Rope & zip ties

- Helmets, shields, & wood

- Lotion, “NO sunscreen”

- Knee & elbow pads pic.twitter.com/XUL6ZbtoLy — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 1, 2024

They'd also like donors to be mindful of their massive allergy issues: "NO coffee, NO bagels, NO bananas, NO nuts."

Their top "need" is to not be loony supporters of terrorists, but they're not asking for that.

“Revolution but make it comfy.” — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) May 1, 2024

The revolution will not be televised, but they'd like it to be catered if possible.

Did they all throw out their iPhones to meet BDS compliance? — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 1, 2024

They literally put “No Bagels” on the list https://t.co/inSD1gmP0l — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 1, 2024

Because of course they did.

Along with rope and zip ties? We're afraid to ask.

It’s impossible to truly start a revolution without “Non-steroid inhalers”. https://t.co/jrbeUKZaPY — Beth Van Duyne (@Bethvanduyne) May 1, 2024

Most of these people look like they couldn't walk up a flight of stairs without wheezing so that one kind of makes sense.

Also, please pay off their student loans. https://t.co/MoD0lNSktk — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 1, 2024

If Biden keeps trailing Trump in Michigan paying off the loans of these people will be next up on the White House's list.

Gloves- “especially for small hands” 😂 — Jacques (@glasskann0n) May 1, 2024

Our sides officially hurt.

This has to be a joke. https://t.co/ZxwsM6uC3d — Jane Dueker (@JaneDueker) May 1, 2024

It's impossible to tell what's a joke and what's real anymore.