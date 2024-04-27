Woke Preacher Explains How Drag is Holy

Biden Simp Victor Shi Meets 'National Treasure' Anthony Fauci
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 27, 2024
Twitchy

We've been assured by several mainstream media outlets that drag queens have been dragged into the deluge of anti-LGBTQ legislation that's being passed. What anti-drag legislation? The kind that limits audiences to adults? We just wrote about drag queen Lil Miss Hot Mess leading the kids in a "Free Palestine" chant at an all-ages drag show hosted by Valley Families for Palestine in Connecticut. They should do an all-ages drag show in Gaza in solidarity.

Advertisement

We're not sure when this was from, but enjoy this preacher explaining how drag is holy, and that "Jesus was and humanity is God in drag." His "mother hen" argument is so compelling.

Advertisement

Progressive Christians like these are OK … it's those nutty Christian Nationalists like Speaker Mike Johnson that pose the biggest terror threat to the country.

***

Tags: DRAG QUEENS

