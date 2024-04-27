Woke Preacher Explains How Drag is Holy

We've been assured by several mainstream media outlets that drag queens have been dragged into the deluge of anti-LGBTQ legislation that's being passed. What anti-drag legislation? The kind that limits audiences to adults? We just wrote about drag queen Lil Miss Hot Mess leading the kids in a "Free Palestine" chant at an all-ages drag show hosted by Valley Families for Palestine in Connecticut. They should do an all-ages drag show in Gaza in solidarity.

We're not sure when this was from, but enjoy this preacher explaining how drag is holy, and that "Jesus was and humanity is God in drag." His "mother hen" argument is so compelling.

“Jesus was and humanity is God in drag.” pic.twitter.com/nQEF0igeDv — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) April 27, 2024

This is absolutely demonic. — Jason Schmitz (@jsn_schmitz) April 27, 2024

The Bible disagrees pic.twitter.com/14g7pTyApE — Ohio Sentry (@OhioSentry) April 27, 2024

The infiltration by the woke of the Christian religion is probably the saddest thing to happen to a religion. When one religion infiltrates another, the vacuity it creates on the Christian religion is a devastating blow for that religion. — Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) April 27, 2024

He missed some of the Old Testament. — Jim Gagan (@JimGagan) April 27, 2024

This is not church it’s a manipulation cult camp. — SašaU (@Sasa1389U) April 27, 2024

Keep that guy away from all children. #JustSaying — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) April 27, 2024

Of course the guy dressed up pretending to be a preacher is defending the men dressed up pretending to be women. — Bob (@BikingForBeer) April 27, 2024

I'm surprised that the cross behind him didn't burst into flame... — HKT (@HiramTaylor6) April 27, 2024

Dude broke into a church to film the video. — Fudgiewhale (@FudgiewhaleArt) April 27, 2024

What on Earth is this grifter talking about?

All of it, top to bottom, utter nonsense. — Simon Davis | Author (@madvisions_pens) April 27, 2024

Let me guess…Unitarian church? — KittyKat555 (@KatieSh74387435) April 27, 2024

Please show me what Bible verse that is in because my Bible must’ve had a typo when it left part out… — Kendra Choy (@kendrahawk45) April 27, 2024

Jesus will have a field day with this person some day. — Stapher-Thomas (@jeffyann) April 27, 2024

Progressive Christians like these are OK … it's those nutty Christian Nationalists like Speaker Mike Johnson that pose the biggest terror threat to the country.

