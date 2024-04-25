Just When We Thought 'Drag Queen Story Hour' Couldn't POSSIBLY Get Any More Repugnant...

We've written quite a bit about 'Drag Queen Story Hour' here at Twtichy since it exploded in school libraries a few years ago. The practice is, not to put too fine a point on it, abhorrent and abusive to children. The men whose fetish is to dress up as women and prey upon young kids are matched in their degeneracy only by the parents who would subject their children to this brainwashing.

But honestly, we thought these types of events couldn't get any worse than they already were. We thought we'd seen everything.

Boy, were we wrong about that.

This week, in Connecticut, a group known as Valley Families for Palestine hosted a drag storytime event for children and we are almost (almost, mind you) at a loss for words at what took place. We're just going to let you see for yourself. Watch:

Get these grown men away from children



pic.twitter.com/YGISmL5YX1 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 24, 2024

Un. Be. Lievable.

Not only are children being indoctrinated into 'queer theory' at drag queen story hours, but now they are being taught to repeat pro-Hamas mantras. We've seen this type of thing before. In Gaza, actually, where children are regularly taught in schools about hating Jews and they put on plays where they murder them in cold blood.

Israeli author Hen Mazzig, who posted the original video, asked how long it would be until such playacting comes to the United States.

How long before American children are going to be taught to chant “bomb Tel Aviv” and “globalize the intifada”? pic.twitter.com/2mi08SbIZJ — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) April 24, 2024

If you consider U.S. college campuses to be what they basically are these days -- high-priced daycare centers for overprivileged young people -- they're already being taught that today.

Drag queen jihad hour is now a thing because absurdity and reality have become indistinguishable. https://t.co/itqNUszQoE — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 24, 2024

The alliance of these two causes - queer theory & militant Islamism - is...



...I've got nothing to end this sentence. I can't find the words to do it justice. Perverse? Insidious? Anyone? Please! https://t.co/RORTNh8S4m — Andrew Gold (@AndrewGold_ok) April 24, 2024

The answer is, 'all of the above.'

According to Stephen Crowder, the 'performer' here is a drag queen known as 'Lil Miss Hot Mess' (how appropriate) and his song implies that all of the children he is singing to are drag queens in waiting themselves. The book he was reading to the children is called The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish. And Valley Families for Palestine confirmed it on their Instagram account.

How any of these topics are remotely appropriate for children is beyond reason. Except if you consider that the only goal that drag queen story hours ever had is indoctrination. In that context, it makes perfect sense that drag queens would use this opportunity to try to indoctrinate kids in any number of Marxist ideologies, including teaching them to say things like 'Free Palestine.' NO subject is off limits.

The irony of this revolting spectacle, of course, was not lost on Twitter.

This isn't Drag Story Time. This is Drag Brainwashing Time.



I wonder what would happen to that individual if they showed up in Gaza dressed like that. How long would they last before being stoned? In Israel, they'd be safe and free. Not in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/lzm4ZWB1GI — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) April 24, 2024

Why won't this drag queen go to help hamas in person? https://t.co/f4ZJgM6EpD — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 24, 2024

Yeah, we know why.

Would love to see these drag queens go to Palestine and see how they get on… just saying! https://t.co/nZuV2H1YT0 — Renée Hoenderkamp (@DrHoenderkamp) April 24, 2024

Heck, we'll buy the plane tickets. Something tells us we wouldn't have to pay for a return flight.

Revolting and hilarious at the same time. Drag queen story hour for Hamas. That would be an interesting 60 seconds on the West Bank. https://t.co/T66JpQg4cp — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) April 24, 2024

Sixty seconds ... if they're lucky.

But these performers and organizations know this. That is why they do it here.

“Siri, how can they make these ridiculous perverts even more disgusting and despicable than they already are?”



“Here you go.” https://t.co/C7BfY3Pnk0 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 24, 2024

Can we stop asking Siri questions like this? That'd be super.

Ya think?

What is wrong with these parents? Why would you subject your kid to this abuse? https://t.co/XAuRU3IgsA — TheGipper (@PresidentGipper) April 25, 2024

Pedophiles grooming children. These parents should be arrested https://t.co/Ms5gXPbV5z — Jeremiah (@jadam574) April 24, 2024

As we said previously, the complicit parents are just as guilty as 'Lil Miss Hot Mess.' They should all be investigated by social services. This is the polar opposite of the primary responsibility of any parent: protecting your children from harm.

The fact one side of the political spectrum thinks this is okay is wild. I’ll go ahead and be on the other side of those freaks https://t.co/RoV6qt47qi — Doug Finley🇺🇸™ (@DouglasFresshhh) April 24, 2024

We're right there with you.

Those kids don’t even know where the heII Palestine even is, let alone a dr*g que*n. This is evil and wrong! pic.twitter.com/QezyFFHuX7 — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat_) April 24, 2024

Intersectionality jumps the shark.



Introducing Drag Queen Terrorist Hour!https://t.co/kj8C3s72qK pic.twitter.com/xgGCryTayE — BabblingBeaver (@Babbling_Beaver) April 24, 2024

Tired: Drag Queen Story Hour.

Wired: Drag Queen Intifada Hour. https://t.co/GCIXqCGHbz — Robert Pondiscio (@rpondiscio) April 24, 2024

"If you're a drag queen and you know it shout 'free Palestine'" is--hands down, without any semblance of competition--the funniest line about geopolitics ever uttered https://t.co/hZzwbIWHpC — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 25, 2024

'Funny' probably isn't the word we would use, although it certainly is the theater of the absurd.

'Evil' seems like a much more appropriate adjective here. Or perhaps this one ...

This is just insane. https://t.co/ETNJOA8sCi — Joey Fung (@JoeyFunghk) April 24, 2024

It is an insane world we live in.

But that is the goal of queer theorists and Marxists -- who this video shows, beyond any doubt, are one and the same). Make everything insane, destroy all norms, all tradition, and all decency.

They're not hiding it anymore. They're not even trying to hide it. They were always after the children.

It is our job to stand in the way.