We keep thinking Randi Weingarten can’t possibly out-dumb herself … but she does.

Over and over and over again.

It is NOT anti-Semitic to point out that George Soros did indeed donate money to Alvin Bragg and other AGs around the country where we are seeing prosection politicized instead of utilized to uphold the law. Bragg has been accused of being more concerned about criminals than the actual victims which seem to be a common denominator with all of the AGs Soros has funded.

Randi turned off replies because she simply cannot defend her own stupid points:

Guess how this went over even with replies turned off.

Oof.

Facts and reality seem to be Randi’s kryptonite.

***

***

