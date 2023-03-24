We keep thinking Randi Weingarten can’t possibly out-dumb herself … but she does.

Over and over and over again.

It is NOT anti-Semitic to point out that George Soros did indeed donate money to Alvin Bragg and other AGs around the country where we are seeing prosection politicized instead of utilized to uphold the law. Bragg has been accused of being more concerned about criminals than the actual victims which seem to be a common denominator with all of the AGs Soros has funded.

Randi turned off replies because she simply cannot defend her own stupid points:

THIS is a result of the division and chaos and fear that the extremists, including the #MAGA politicians wage, like calling the Manhattan DA a “George Soros backed prosecutor.”Antisemitic incidents hit record in 2022, ADL says https://t.co/CPGSHMHHIO — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) March 23, 2023

Guess how this went over even with replies turned off.

Considering what we know about antisemitic offenders,* consider what happens when DAs decline to prosecute. *Hint: they're not "MAGA." https://t.co/UwTGmfBLF6 — Stranger Loop (@Recursion_droid) March 24, 2023

There's literally nothing antisemitc in stating the truth about an individual's actions. Don't be so racist, @rweingarten! https://t.co/EUnRG83xwj — Texservative (@Texservative) March 24, 2023

The attacks are almost exclusively from the left. https://t.co/IxFx59tpma — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) March 24, 2023

Antisemitic like the San Francisco Unified School Board in 2015 which authored a resolution to have a openly anti Jewish hate group teach in our public schools? Are they “MAGA Republicans”? Calling Soros out for his pro crime agenda isn’t antisemitic you nitwit. https://t.co/vsoOloQi26 — S Brown (@brownie_terror) March 24, 2023

Wow. I guess Randi Weingarten will have to call out Randi Weingarten. https://t.co/0wnNOkVuEg pic.twitter.com/mTpaGXgm5V — Chris (@chriswithans) March 23, 2023

Oof.

Reminder that the places with the most incidences of antisemitic attacks are Democrat-controlled cities like NYC. https://t.co/DNdmg5kos0 — Poliwatch (@poliwatching) March 23, 2023

Me: "George Soros is a far left funder of some truly awful policies which lead to increased crime." Randi: "That's antisemitism!! Soros is Jewish!!!" Random thug in Brooklyn: (punches orthodox woman) Now that you mention it, it's impossible to miss the connection. Thank you! https://t.co/mmfs3VNM7P — Gordon Kushner (@Gordon_Kushner) March 23, 2023

Kinda like when you say “Koch-backed” you fraud? https://t.co/JdlMB56Stt — RBG Prayer Candle (@rbgcandle) March 23, 2023

1. He IS a Soros-backed DA, Randi. How did you miss that? 🤷‍♂️ 2. It's YOUR side that has descended into UK Labor Party-style antisemitism. https://t.co/epRM76p9As — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) March 23, 2023

But he IS Soros backed. He gave Bragg half a million dollars. https://t.co/pbnkLlSfpD — JC Klein (@panicchicken01) March 23, 2023

Facts have never been Randi’s strong suit. Soros, in his own words. It’s disgusting you’d level false smears like this when there are actual problems with antisemitism in this country. https://t.co/xgAnQNvl4e pic.twitter.com/ze5xePrST3 — The Durham Report (@TheDurhamReport) March 23, 2023

Facts and reality seem to be Randi’s kryptonite.

***

***

