The only thing Democrats seem to hate more than lowering taxes is parents being involved in their kid’s education. All we can assume is so many of them are owned by the teacher’s unions and the last thing these unions want is for parents to have a say in anything. We learned that the hard way in 2020 and 2021. What they don’t realize is they completely overplayed their hand and underestimated how hard parents would work to make sure none of what they pulled with lockdowns, masks, and indoctrinating kids will ever be pulled again.

Oh, and it’s adorable how they use MAGA REPUBLICANS to make people who support parents sound extreme.

This used to be the norm, what was expected … now it’s DESTROYING PRIVACY for parents to have rights.

Ted Lieu is such a choad:

The MAGA HR 5 bill makes it easier for other parents to ban books your child can read. The bill destroys privacy & makes it easier for other parents to know if your child has an eating disorder. The bill PITS PARENTS AGAINST PARENTS, and will backfire on the GOP.#FridayFeeling https://t.co/HRrEYJdckQ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 24, 2023

Actually, no, as we saw in Virginia. Remember when Terry McAuliffe claimed parents shouldn’t have a say in what their kids are learning? How he claimed CRT was a ‘dog whistle’? Yeah, that cost him the election SO we’re pretty sure this will not backfire on the GOP.

Poor Ted.

It must be hard to be on the wrong side of so many issues … always.

Teddy the Clown is against the “Parents Bill of Right” that give parents the right to know what's going on inside your child's classroom. No surprise he’s against it – he hates kids, he’s all for the far left agenda no matter what @CNN @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/7jIpVM3h2f — Sal (@SundevilSal) March 24, 2023

I love that 'MAGA' is just how they describe whatever they think will scare their base. https://t.co/ScGLiYZSjE — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 24, 2023

It’s also a way to dehumanize, objectify, and vilify people they disagree with. Far easier to hate some evil MAGA REPUBLICAN than a mom who just wants to make sure her kids aren’t reading adult books at school.

Crazy.

Sounds absolutely awful with the posting of the curriculum and having to meet with the parents twice a year. The horror!

🙄https://t.co/PNXlfjTCcg https://t.co/SwUOejB65a pic.twitter.com/bB96GfdXBO — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) March 24, 2023

How ever, will they survive?!

Democrats hate parents. They just do.

