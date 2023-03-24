Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt REALLY wants kids to mutilate their own bodies. Yikes. The bill she’s been filibustering basically protects children from an industry that has figured out it can capitalize on mental illness in children … apparently, there is a lot of money in allowing children to change their bodies in very permanent ways when they are very young. She frames her support as if she’s doing a good thing here, but in reality, she’s just another horrible frothy-mouthed, angry, emotional, thin-skinned, white leftist woman doing what all horrible frothy-mouthed, angry, emotional, thin-skinned, white leftist women do.

Make things worse.

Our favorite part is how she seems to think Republicans will care if she won’t like them.

Told ya’, unhinged:

State Sen. Megan Hunt (D), speaking directly to Republicans, reaffirms vow to filibuster all legislation if #NEleg anti-trans bill passes: "No one in the world holds a grudge like me. And no one in the world cares less about being petty than me. I don't care. I don't like you." pic.twitter.com/IBvOV3g5ey — The Recount (@therecount) March 23, 2023

And yikes.

Something very wrong here.

I wrote about women like this in my piece "Battered Trans Woman Syndrome." Progressive women are feeling pressured to be "good girls" and to "be sweet" by the men dominating the trans movement. They will do anything to satiate their aggressors https://t.co/h2usQ9ACMt https://t.co/rEgsodTKe7 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) March 24, 2023

They will do anything for the patriarchy.

Ain’t that ironic?

Liberal communist white women are a scourge on this country. There is absolutely nothing worse than them. Having hemorrhoids 24/7 for the rest of your life and having to sit on a bed of rusty nails would be more tolerable than putting up with a leftist white woman. https://t.co/DaHu3DnXWO — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 24, 2023

Very specific and yet very true.

Stunning and brave. Not everyone has the balls to stand up for the right to cut them off of children. https://t.co/GMXDRdk4ev — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) March 24, 2023

Indeed.

This is who they are. https://t.co/QfAi9lP4iV — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 24, 2023

And when people show you who they really are, believe them.

The American liberal white woman is the most vicious, violent, hateful creature on the planet. You won’t find a more committed communist anywhere in the world. https://t.co/uzlyTAlRvs — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 24, 2023

This chick really wants to butcher the bodies of little kids, like she gets a royalty on it or something. https://t.co/Z8j1cH1IzZ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 24, 2023

Are there lobbyists? Hrm.

Good point.

Oh yeah. You guys never “literally infringe on people’s rights”. Wouldn’t DREAM of it. ENTER ME, A GUN OWNER WHO LITERALLY CANNOT LET A FRIEND SO MUCH AS PICK MY PISTOL UP OFF A TABLE WITHOUT FIRST GETTING A BACKGROUND CHECK. Do you people THINK? And YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO KIDS. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) March 24, 2023

Oh. Well. We can’t have that… — SeasamhO'Connor (@seasamhOconnor) March 24, 2023

Taking a stand to sexualize and mutilate children is disgusting.

Threatening a year long hissy fit is just typical Dem. — GGross (@GrossSeven) March 24, 2023

No no, it’s a typical horrible frothy-mouthed, angry, emotional, thin-skinned, white leftist woman.

