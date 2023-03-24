Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt REALLY wants kids to mutilate their own bodies. Yikes. The bill she’s been filibustering basically protects children from an industry that has figured out it can capitalize on mental illness in children … apparently, there is a lot of money in allowing children to change their bodies in very permanent ways when they are very young. She frames her support as if she’s doing a good thing here, but in reality, she’s just another horrible frothy-mouthed, angry, emotional, thin-skinned, white leftist woman doing what all horrible frothy-mouthed, angry, emotional, thin-skinned, white leftist women do.

Make things worse.

Our favorite part is how she seems to think Republicans will care if she won’t like them.

Told ya’, unhinged:

And yikes.

Something very wrong here.

They will do anything for the patriarchy.

Ain’t that ironic?

Very specific and yet very true.

Indeed.

And when people show you who they really are, believe them.

Are there lobbyists? Hrm.

Good point.

No no, it’s a typical horrible frothy-mouthed, angry, emotional, thin-skinned, white leftist woman.

***

***

