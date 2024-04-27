Where Are THESE Protests? DAMNING Thread Shows How U of Maryland Violated Student Civil Rights

Strong 'Do You Know Who I Am?' Vibes: Monroe County DA Refuses to...
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on April 27, 2024
AngieArtist

Buckle up: this is a long thread but one that is so, so important. This writer has a son who will be a senior in the fall and that means college is on the horizon. It also means she's paying extremely close attention to what's going on at college campuses across the country. Not only are there the protests, but the unfair Title IX rules to think about. We've ruled out the Ivy League, and now we can add the University of Maryland to that list.

Why?

Because of gestapo tactics like this:

The most alarming part is they want this to be the norm on college campuses. The. Norm.

Ah. An 'anonymous tip.'

Of course they did.

Why were historically black organizations exempted?

Seems unfair.

People wonder why and how the Nazis and communists got people to go along with their atrocities: this is how.

Wow.

Everyone suffers, apparently.

This is so, so wrong.

So the 'support person' was useless.

'Go along with our fascist witch hunt, or we'll punish you.' -- every tyrant ever.

Sure sounds like a fishing expedition, no?

Absolutely a fishing expedition.

Why is it always 15 days? Is that the magic number that makes infringing on civil rights somehow acceptable?

Oh, look at that.

They found nothing.

Shocker.

Good. Sue them into oblivion.

A 'model' -- violating civil rights, administrative procedures, and THE LAW is now a 'model' for other schools?

And if it starts as a model for schools today, it will be a 'model' for criminal and civil investigations in the real world within the next five years.

That should terrify you.

But we thought no one was above the law. Huh.

Those students are very, very vulnerable. They have no chance.

We can only hope they will.

Where are the protests? Why aren't more people absolutely outraged at what the University of Maryland did?

