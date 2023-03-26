We love it when J.K. Rowling starts throwing DOWN to defend and protect women from violent thugs in the trans movement. And sorry, not sorry, that is EXACTLY what we saw when Kellie-Jay tried to show up for an event in New Zealand where a bunch of men showed up to silence the activist with physical violence and intimidation.

In other words, they were literally the patriarchy.

Auckland Pride tweeted out a BS thread:

We won’t bore you with any more details from their thread – this was all it took for Rowling to chime in.

Guess you could say J.K. Rowling was having none OF it.

Ironic how women have spent years fighting for equality only for men who suddenly think they’re women to come in and try to silence them.

Oh, we can believe they muted comments.

They’re cowards and bullies.

That too.

Thankfully there are many women with VERY LOUD VOICES like J.K. Rowling who refuse to be silenced.

