We love it when J.K. Rowling starts throwing DOWN to defend and protect women from violent thugs in the trans movement. And sorry, not sorry, that is EXACTLY what we saw when Kellie-Jay tried to show up for an event in New Zealand where a bunch of men showed up to silence the activist with physical violence and intimidation.

In other words, they were literally the patriarchy.

Auckland Pride tweeted out a BS thread:

We also reject that there was any further physical threat from our community towards Parker. This is a baseless rumour that is being perpetrated by those who feel defeated by the events of today. We urge the media not to repeat these allegations without evidence. — Auckland Pride 🏳️‍⚧️ (@AucklandPride) March 25, 2023

We won’t bore you with any more details from their thread – this was all it took for Rowling to chime in.

There are multiple videos of Kellie-Jay being assaulted. Women have become used to lies, threats of violence and outright denial of reality, but if you imagine anyone feels 'defeated', think again. Your men's rights activists showed the world exactly who they are. #LetWomenSpeak https://t.co/DSkOupyfv1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 25, 2023

Guess you could say J.K. Rowling was having none OF it.

Ironic how women have spent years fighting for equality only for men who suddenly think they’re women to come in and try to silence them.

Thank you for using your wide reach to challenge the lies and propaganda. We must not forget the lawmakers who spread the misinformation about Kellie-Jay in order to incite mobs. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 25, 2023

Thank you @jk_rowling for supporting @ThePosieParker. We will keep fighting. They showed the world exactly what they are! 💚🤍💜 — Anna lou (@AnnaKPSS) March 25, 2023

I can't believe they muted the comments. So telling. — Michela Basta (@iscel) March 26, 2023

Oh, we can believe they muted comments.

They’re cowards and bullies.

They turned off replies. Great symbol of this movement’s willful contempt for the voices of women. — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) March 25, 2023

That too.

Thankfully there are many women with VERY LOUD VOICES like J.K. Rowling who refuse to be silenced.

***

Related:

Tim Allen’s hilarious idea for site to ‘make crybabies feel better’ will definitely make crybabies CRY

Ted Lieu fact-DROPPED for spewing ridiculous, fear-mongering LIES about Parents Bill of Rights

We’ve seen a lot of loony Leftist white women but THIS Nebraska Democrat takes the loony CAKE (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!