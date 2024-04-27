Strong 'Do You Know Who I Am?' Vibes: Monroe County DA Refuses to...
Dem Mayor of Denver Called a 'Fascist' for Telling Campus Occupiers They've Got to Leave

Doug P.  |  11:41 AM on April 27, 2024
AngieArtist

Recently the city of Denver, Colorado, led by Democrat Mayor Mike Johnston, announced the need to strip millions of dollars of funding from police and fire departments to aid the illegal immigrants that have been flowing into their sanctuary city.

The "progressivism" in Denver is progressing predictably, and now there are protesters occupying part of a college campus in that city which sparked a visit from the mayor urging them to remove the tents

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston arrived at the Auraria campus Friday night for a brief conversation with pro-Palestinian protestors who have occupied the lawn in front of the Tivoli Student Union. The protestors are on the campus demanding the three schools located there -- University of Colorado Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver and Community College of Denver -- divest from any contacts with Israel and from defense contractors they view as profiting from the War in Gaza.

Johnston spent a few minutes among the crowd trying to convince them not to camp on the property, which violates the campus' camping ban. Earlier in the day about 40 protesters were arrested on trespassing charges.

"We are here to try to make sure we can help you all exercise to protest peacefully. We want this to be a campus where you can exercise your First Amendment rights and be respected to do that," said Johnston.

"We also have to have a campus that can continue to operate here so our ask is we need to you all to be able to pull down the tents. That is against campus policy. You can continue to protest peacefully once the tents come down."

Remember the scene from the movie "Young Frankenstein" where the doctor was locked in a room with the monster he created? For some reason that came to mind when watching how the "protesters" responded to the mayor's request:

Quite the situation these Democrats have created for themselves. 

Maybe Mayor Johnston should just handle it this way and be done with it: 

That would be a fitting end to this madness. 

