Jill Biden Stepped in As Joe Told U.S. Wounded Warriors the Good News (About More $$$ for Ukraine)

This week, President Biden signed a nearly $100 billion "security package" for Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel. Biden's particularly happy about the additional $60 billion for Ukraine:

Early Wednesday, the national security package arrived at my desk.



Before noon, I had signed it into law.



And this week, we’re sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian bombardment. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 26, 2024

That same day, the Biden's hosted a Wounded Warrior Project event at the White House, and the first lady made some remarks:

Jill Biden on Wednesday praised her husband’s advocacy for U.S. service members before she sounded a red horn to start the Wounded Warrior Project’s annual Soldier Ride from the White House lawn. “My husband often says that we have many obligations as a nation but only one sacred obligation: to support you and your families when we send you into harm’s way and when you return,” the first lady said about President Joe Biden, a Democrat who is seeking reelection to a second term. “As president and as a military dad, he never loses sight of that conviction. And that’s why he’s working tirelessly to make sure that you and your families have what you need to thrive,” she said.

Then it was Jill's husband's turn.

During the Wounded Warriors event, Biden told the audience the good news about the bill he'd just signed that included $60 billion for Ukraine. Then his wife had to intercede to point something out:

Joe Biden tells wounded warriors they are the spine of America after Jill helps him find the wounded warriors.



Joe is gone. If you can’t see it, you’re part of the problem. pic.twitter.com/6cB4kAW5yQ — SULLY🇺🇸 (@SULLY10X) April 26, 2024

But remember, he's sharp as a tack behind closed doors.

"Good news, U.S. Wounded Warriors, I just sent another $60 billion to Ukraine." What a huge relief that must have been for them (cue massive eye roll).

Why would American wounded soldiers find the Ukranian funding bill, for a war and compensations, in another country, so important? https://t.co/rzRvWTnS5c — sarainitaly 🐰🌷🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) April 27, 2024

The Biden White House does have its "priorities."

Oh my my my….I was thinking “that’s not that bad” and then Jill took over lol…😭💀💀 https://t.co/tKV0WPhZTo — Rachel (@allthedogspleaz) April 26, 2024

Disgusting. Biden says he was busy finalizing a bill all wounded warriors would care about.



Sending money to Ukraine. https://t.co/fAc5huIOyQ — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) April 25, 2024

Biden also did his usual "not a joke" thing, which was peculiar to feel compelled to follow up with after praising injured servicemembers.