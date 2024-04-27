Biden Now Has a Distinction Over (Actually UNDER) All These Presidents Since the...
WOOF: Harry Sisson Barks Up the Wrong Tree Trying to Fluff Biden's Love...
Cowbell Cretins: Ignorant Protesters Outside Ted Cruz's House Harass His Neighbors
Keith Olbermann, Who Rage Quit Twitter/X, Rage Quits the New York Times on...
DEI Ruins EVERYTHING: Check Out How Woke 'Velma' Season 2 Updated Hex Girls...
Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown
This Ain't It … Readers Sound Off on the Onion's First (GROSS) Article...
Donald Trump Dared to Speak Prompting a Pearl Clutching Daniel Dale Fact Check
'Jews Fight Back' - Jon Lovitz Spells it Out For Antisemites
Performative Northwestern Seder Roundly Decried for Taking Place on the Wrong Day
School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users...
AOC Visits Columbia 'Encampment' One Day After Released Video of Leader Calling for...
Wait, What? Julia Ioffe: College Presidents are TERRIFIED of the GOP. Shutting Down...
Incredible! Tornado Chaser Captures Stunning Footage of Nebraska Twister

Jill Biden Stepped in As Joe Told U.S. Wounded Warriors the Good News (About More $$$ for Ukraine)

Doug P.  |  10:41 AM on April 27, 2024

This week, President Biden signed a nearly $100 billion "security package" for Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel. Biden's particularly happy about the additional $60 billion for Ukraine: 

Advertisement

That same day, the Biden's hosted a Wounded Warrior Project event at the White House, and the first lady made some remarks:

Jill Biden on Wednesday praised her husband’s advocacy for U.S. service members before she sounded a red horn to start the Wounded Warrior Project’s annual Soldier Ride from the White House lawn. 

“My husband often says that we have many obligations as a nation but only one sacred obligation: to support you and your families when we send you into harm’s way and when you return,” the first lady said about President Joe Biden, a Democrat who is seeking reelection to a second term. 

“As president and as a military dad, he never loses sight of that conviction. And that’s why he’s working tirelessly to make sure that you and your families have what you need to thrive,” she said.

Then it was Jill's husband's turn.

During the Wounded Warriors event, Biden told the audience the good news about the bill he'd just signed that included $60 billion for Ukraine. Then his wife had to intercede to point something out: 

Recommended

Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown
justmindy
Advertisement

But remember, he's sharp as a tack behind closed doors.

"Good news, U.S. Wounded Warriors, I just sent another $60 billion to Ukraine." What a huge relief that must have been for them (cue massive eye roll). 

The Biden White House does have its "priorities."

Biden also did his usual "not a joke" thing, which was peculiar to feel compelled to follow up with after praising injured servicemembers.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown
justmindy
WOOF: Harry Sisson Barks Up the Wrong Tree Trying to Fluff Biden's Love for Dogs
FuzzyChimp
Cowbell Cretins: Ignorant Protesters Outside Ted Cruz's House Harass His Neighbors
FuzzyChimp
Keith Olbermann, Who Rage Quit Twitter/X, Rage Quits the New York Times on Twitter/X
FuzzyChimp
School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users to Name a War Not Based on Religion
Amy Curtis
DEI Ruins EVERYTHING: Check Out How Woke 'Velma' Season 2 Updated Hex Girls for 'Modern Audiences'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown justmindy
Advertisement