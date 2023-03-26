It would appear Taylor Lorenz aka Queen COVID Scold was out ‘partying’ with Kathy Griffin and Diedrich Bader this week … without a mask. Now, you’d think someone like Taylor who spends so much time shaming and lecturing others about their lackadaisical behavior when it comes to ‘the virus’ would at least pretend and have a mask in her hand during the picture.

But.

No.

Because it’s about clicks, taps, and attention, not a true fear of COVID.

Thinking when Taylor tried to destroy LOTT’s life a couple of years ago she really and truly screwed up.

Not a mask in sight, in fact.

Yikes.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

That’s what she calls herself.

That doesn’t make it true.

Yup.

And the funniest part of this whole thing is Taylor started it.

And sadly, there are plenty of marks out there on the Left who do believe in it.

