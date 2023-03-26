It would appear Taylor Lorenz aka Queen COVID Scold was out ‘partying’ with Kathy Griffin and Diedrich Bader this week … without a mask. Now, you’d think someone like Taylor who spends so much time shaming and lecturing others about their lackadaisical behavior when it comes to ‘the virus’ would at least pretend and have a mask in her hand during the picture.

But.

No.

Because it’s about clicks, taps, and attention, not a true fear of COVID.

Thinking when Taylor tried to destroy LOTT’s life a couple of years ago she really and truly screwed up.

Taylor Lorenz, who still scolds people for not taking covid precautions, and claims to be disabled, immunocompromised, and suffering from long covid, was out partying without a mask this week pic.twitter.com/TGFWIXvpTI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2023

Not a mask in sight, in fact.

Yikes.

“I feel like any information that gets out on you will be used by the worst people on the internet “ —the worst person on the internet — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) March 26, 2023

I don't know why she is so worried about COVID. She's like 800 years old. She's basically immortal. — Malcolm Fle✘ – 🇺🇸Amoral Mercenary🇺🇸 (@Malcolm_fleX48) March 26, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, but those aren't dirty commoners. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) March 26, 2023

The more important question is why are all these women wearing old lady shoes?? — 🦩rockmom 💃🏻 (@rockmom) March 26, 2023

Last time I watch anything with Diedrich now that I know the creepy company he keeps. Gross. TMZ listed Taylor as a “tech journalist.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — MsPanda007🐼 (@MsPanda007) March 26, 2023

That’s what she calls herself.

That doesn’t make it true.

“You don’t understand – they are famous people – they can’t give me the disease like you people…” — David Bergeron (@yworpd) March 26, 2023

Few things in life are certain—death, taxes and Chaya dunking on Lorenz.. pic.twitter.com/EgxgZUj8oh — Saqib Ahmed (@Saqib_hmed) March 26, 2023

Yup.

And the funniest part of this whole thing is Taylor started it.

You forgot “ancient.” — Just J (@Jayinnj75) March 26, 2023

Ole Tay Tay is the gift that keeps on lying…. — The Other Shoe (@GamerRob418) March 26, 2023

What a horrible collection of flesh. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 26, 2023

Because she is not actually ill or disabled. This seems pretty obvious: she's a 40(?) year old globe-trotting reporter for a major paper, who takes pics like this often. Weaponized empathy, like voodoo, only works if you believe in it. — Wilfred X. Reilly, Californian (@wil_da_beast630) March 26, 2023

And sadly, there are plenty of marks out there on the Left who do believe in it.

