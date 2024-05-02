Video of Cringe UMass Protest Couple Circulates Twitter and the Replies are Epic (Watch)

It's difficult to know if some of these scenes from college protests are real or parody. This one from the University of Massachusetts (UMass) is very real and very embarrassing. You have to watch it to believe it.

Do you think these demands will be met? pic.twitter.com/EKlY8TUYgs — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 1, 2024

Can we address the fact whatever

This guy is wearing is an Orientalist Fantasy that would have given Eduard Said a coronary https://t.co/eXDo7tf4aO — Rabbi-With-No-Knife 🔥🐑🇺🇸🎗🇮🇱 (@FreeManDespair) May 2, 2024

He looks like an 'Aladdin' fever dream.

Does this dude think this is what Palestinian men wear? A traditional women’s abaya and weird ear rings?

What does he think Palestinians are? Circus entertainers? If he visits, they’ll laugh at him.

Do they think this a sober conversation to bring an end to 75 year old conflict? https://t.co/Xt61QlJbMB — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) May 2, 2024

"We demand a gallon of hummus, a free Weight Watchers membership and a case of Febreeze." https://t.co/B1E7bxTPkB — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 2, 2024

The inmates really need their asylums back… https://t.co/mQo1PoJW3E — SilverPatriot (3rd iteration) (@ReduxPatriotToo) May 2, 2024

There is a mental health crisis in this country. Honestly, there is actually a crisis of parents spanking their kids when they were growing up, but whatever.

Perhaps I'm overly optimistic, but I'm getting the sense that average Americans are getting fed up with the aggressive, violent, and ignorant activists demonstrating (often illegally) against Israel.



These protesters are doing serious damage to Palestinian activism. https://t.co/E7oXdctuAw — David May (@DavidSamuelMay) May 2, 2024

Okay but why is he dressed like Jambi from Pee Wee's Playhouse https://t.co/YrEUiknvcZ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 2, 2024

🧵It's almost a certainty that neither of these nitwits has any idea what Hamas are actually like.



Hamas and its fellow travelers are basically the Arab World's version of Nazis.



But think about the demented morality someone has to have in order to sympathize with them? https://t.co/c1bUpkIoGf — Matt Cover (@MattCover) May 2, 2024

The fact these two people can live in the United States comfortably, yet be so dumb, speaks to how well this country treats its citizens.

Cosplaying adults desperately searching for acceptance literally anywhere. We have a serious mental illness problem in this country:



Normalizing. Mental. Illness. Is. Bad. https://t.co/47y0Ghozqs — Charles James (@Charles_James1) May 2, 2024

Social media was a mistake. It gave these people a platform to find one another.

You can help end colonialism by moving back to wherever it is you believe your ancestors came from. https://t.co/VLFJaf2iU1 — clonewarveteran (@clon3warveteran) May 2, 2024

That country probably does not want them. Let's be honest.

These people would organize a protest if a white chef opened a noodle restaurant or taco shop but will proudly cosplay as middle eastern terrorists. https://t.co/iX6hFShdW5 — Charismatic Megafauna (@TeholBeddict_) May 2, 2024

How can anyone take these people seriously??



These people should be shunned from their own protests for mocking the protestors.



Wondering if they even know where Israel is on the map 🙄 https://t.co/JSU81p1K7h — emandelbaum (@emandelbaum) May 2, 2024

Hey we noticed you from across the renaissance festival Palestine encampment and really liked your vibes. pic.twitter.com/ul3hJBKMBD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2024

Now, now, remember there is no frisky activity in the encampment. That is one of the rules!

This is an Adam Sandler Chris Farley sketch from SNL. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2024

If only Chris were still alive to mock these people. At least, that would bring some much needed joy.















