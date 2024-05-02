'UNREAL'! Biden Staff Continues to Ramp Up the '2024 Version of the Basement...
CHARGE! LOL! Video of Protesters Charging Cops Wearing Their 'GEAR' Funniest Damn Thing...
Kristi Noem Just Needs to Stop Digging and Go AWAY (I Said What...
Bret Baier Just Needs 1 Pic-Tweet to Make Biden and His Tone-Deaf Speech...
Here's the Totally Eco-Friendly Aftermath of the #UCLAProtest
MEOOOOW! Mueller, She Wrote Goes After Rebekah Jones for Saying She WON'T Vote...
Latest Bloomberg Swing State Poll Shows Biden's Plan to Keep Trump Tied Up...
'Very Fine People': Biden Makes Things WORSE Babbling About Hate Speech and (Wait...
OMG! F-BOMB! John Kennedy Leaves Whiny Climate Change 'Witness' a Sputtering, Excuse-Makin...
WATCH: Protesters Arrested at UCLA Did NOT Enjoy Police Giving Them a Very...
Mob Rules: Michael Rapaport Madison Show Canceled Amid Campus Protests
Bernie Sanders Asks Media to Stop Showing the Left's Campus Lunacy and Help...
Senator Kennedy Brings the Facts, Makes Climate Change Democrat Look Like a Fool
Father of UNC Student Who Held American Flag Up and OFF the Ground...

Video of Cringe UMass Protest Couple Circulates Twitter and the Replies are Epic (Watch)

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on May 02, 2024
AngieArtist

It's difficult to know if some of these scenes from college protests are real or parody. This one from the University of Massachusetts (UMass) is very real and very embarrassing. You have to watch it to believe it.

Advertisement

He looks like an 'Aladdin' fever dream.

There is a mental health crisis in this country. Honestly, there is actually a crisis of parents spanking their kids when they were growing up, but whatever.

Recommended

CHARGE! LOL! Video of Protesters Charging Cops Wearing Their 'GEAR' Funniest Damn Thing You'll See Today
Sam J.
Advertisement

The fact these two people can live in the United States comfortably, yet be so dumb, speaks to how well this country treats its citizens.

Social media was a mistake. It gave these people a platform to find one another.

That country probably does not want them. Let's be honest.

Advertisement

Now, now, remember there is no frisky activity in the encampment. That is one of the rules!

If only Chris were still alive to mock these people. At least, that would bring some much needed joy.





Tags: COLLEGE MASSACHUSETTS PALESTINE PALESTINIAN PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CHARGE! LOL! Video of Protesters Charging Cops Wearing Their 'GEAR' Funniest Damn Thing You'll See Today
Sam J.
Bret Baier Just Needs 1 Pic-Tweet to Make Biden and His Tone-Deaf Speech on Pro-Hamas Protests Look WORSE
Sam J.
'UNREAL'! Biden Staff Continues to Ramp Up the '2024 Version of the Basement Strategy'
Doug P.
WATCH: Protesters Arrested at UCLA Did NOT Enjoy Police Giving Them a Very Public Unmasking
Doug P.
MEOOOOW! Mueller, She Wrote Goes After Rebekah Jones for Saying She WON'T Vote for Biden and *POPCORN*
Sam J.
Here's the Totally Eco-Friendly Aftermath of the #UCLAProtest
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CHARGE! LOL! Video of Protesters Charging Cops Wearing Their 'GEAR' Funniest Damn Thing You'll See Today Sam J.
Advertisement