'UNREAL'! Biden Staff Continues to Ramp Up the '2024 Version of the Basement Strategy'

The evolution of the White House's solution to concerns about various undesired optics involving President Biden has been quite fast.
First came having Biden use the shorter stairs when boarding Air Force One. Then they decided to have a staffer posted at the bottom of those short stairs "just in case."
On the issue of Biden shuffling across the White House lawn, it was decided that if staffers surrounded him to and from the helicopter, the president's age wouldn't be as obvious.have
HAPPENING NOW: President Biden returns back to the White House.— MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) April 26, 2024
Aides and staffers seemingly wait for him to get off Marine One before heading inside.
This appears to be the new strategy the admin is taking in order for Biden to avoid questions and distract from age concerns. pic.twitter.com/gPqs1psTsj
HAPPENING NOW: President Biden leaves for a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware.— MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) April 30, 2024
He appears to use his aides and staffers as a shield to prevent him from answering any questions from the press.
I wanted to ask him when he will debate President Trump. pic.twitter.com/iEKrseDW3k
The "rugby scrum" strategy might not have had the desired effect for Team Biden.
Next up: Not letting the media have access to the area until Biden's aboard the chopper:
UNREAL: President Biden was boarding Marine One before the White House staff even let the media/press through.— MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) May 2, 2024
We were lined up outside, waiting to get through. When we finally went through, he was already boarding.
Nobody saw him leave until the last second.
Wow. pic.twitter.com/2e9wP7oPNP
That's quite an approach with an election coming up.
This is the 2024 version of the basement strategy— Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) May 2, 2024
modified basement campaigning— John Q (@JohnQ27899645) May 2, 2024
Biden only answered one very brief question this morning after his generic and weak statement about antisemitism (and of course Islamophobia) on university campuses.
