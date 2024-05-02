'UNREAL'! Biden Staff Continues to Ramp Up the '2024 Version of the Basement Strategy'

CHARGE! LOL! Video of Protesters Charging Cops Wearing Their 'GEAR' Funniest Damn Thing...
Doug P.  |  2:25 PM on May 02, 2024
Sarah D.

The evolution of the White House's solution to concerns about various undesired optics involving President Biden has been quite fast. 

First came having Biden use the shorter stairs when boarding Air Force One. Then they decided to have a staffer posted at the bottom of those short stairs "just in case."

On the issue of Biden shuffling across the White House lawn, it was decided that if staffers surrounded him to and from the helicopter, the president's age wouldn't be as obvious.have

The "rugby scrum" strategy might not have had the desired effect for Team Biden.

Next up: Not letting the media have access to the area until Biden's aboard the chopper: 

That's quite an approach with an election coming up.

Biden only answered one very brief question this morning after his generic and weak statement about antisemitism (and of course Islamophobia) on university campuses.

