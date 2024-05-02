'UNREAL'! Biden Staff Continues to Ramp Up the '2024 Version of the Basement Strategy'

The evolution of the White House's solution to concerns about various undesired optics involving President Biden has been quite fast.

First came having Biden use the shorter stairs when boarding Air Force One. Then they decided to have a staffer posted at the bottom of those short stairs "just in case."

On the issue of Biden shuffling across the White House lawn, it was decided that if staffers surrounded him to and from the helicopter, the president's age wouldn't be as obvious.have

HAPPENING NOW: President Biden returns back to the White House.



Aides and staffers seemingly wait for him to get off Marine One before heading inside.



This appears to be the new strategy the admin is taking in order for Biden to avoid questions and distract from age concerns. pic.twitter.com/gPqs1psTsj — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) April 26, 2024

HAPPENING NOW: President Biden leaves for a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware.



He appears to use his aides and staffers as a shield to prevent him from answering any questions from the press.



I wanted to ask him when he will debate President Trump. pic.twitter.com/iEKrseDW3k — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) April 30, 2024

The "rugby scrum" strategy might not have had the desired effect for Team Biden.

Next up: Not letting the media have access to the area until Biden's aboard the chopper:

UNREAL: President Biden was boarding Marine One before the White House staff even let the media/press through.



We were lined up outside, waiting to get through. When we finally went through, he was already boarding.



Nobody saw him leave until the last second.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/2e9wP7oPNP — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) May 2, 2024

That's quite an approach with an election coming up.

This is the 2024 version of the basement strategy — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) May 2, 2024

modified basement campaigning — John Q (@JohnQ27899645) May 2, 2024

Biden only answered one very brief question this morning after his generic and weak statement about antisemitism (and of course Islamophobia) on university campuses.