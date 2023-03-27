You know your case is not going well when the woman at the heart of it keeps trolling and picking Twitter fights. We appreciate that Alvin Bragg is desperate to CAVE THOSE WALLS IN on Trump but the fact that it’s based on this woman?

Dude.

C’mon.

Things are definitely stupid (and getting stupider), but what a hot mess she is:

Note, the tweet she was replying to was pretty snotty about being married multiple times … but that being said, Stormy may not be the best witness.

Especially if Bragg is trying to claim this whole mess isn’t political.

That was the last time we heard about this? She lost and owes him money?

Yeah, it just doesn’t look good.

***

***

