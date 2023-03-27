You know your case is not going well when the woman at the heart of it keeps trolling and picking Twitter fights. We appreciate that Alvin Bragg is desperate to CAVE THOSE WALLS IN on Trump but the fact that it’s based on this woman?

Dude.

C’mon.

Things are definitely stupid (and getting stupider), but what a hot mess she is:

But tiny being on his third and cheating with me and many others is totally cool. 🙄🤣 https://t.co/ydZBS2LdHe — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 26, 2023

Note, the tweet she was replying to was pretty snotty about being married multiple times … but that being said, Stormy may not be the best witness.

Especially if Bragg is trying to claim this whole mess isn’t political.

You lost your trial and owe Trump money and your lawyer is in jail! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) March 26, 2023

That was the last time we heard about this? She lost and owes him money?

Bahahaha… He did, He didn't!

Stormy, you lost credibility. Even your husband took a trip to get away from your drama.

Honestly, most could care less what Trump did with you before he decided to run. Don't you still owe him $300k? — LoLo (@ZOrtiz99) March 26, 2023

Is that court ordered $300,000 check in the mail yet? — Todd Cefaratti (@ToddCefaratti_) March 26, 2023

You don’t get to knowingly help a man cheat on his wife and then act like you’re a victim. https://t.co/LD4UBuAnlb — GhostOfPaulRevere (@Chadforbabies) March 27, 2023

The indictment is going so bad, Stormy out telling small penis jokes. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/4ZYnGWCdAn — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 27, 2023

Yeah, it just doesn’t look good.

***

***

