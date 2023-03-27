Awwww, look at that. ‘Historian’ Kevin Kruse helping Aaron Rupar push fake news about the curriculum in Florida schools. The real story is this publisher overreacted (either deliberately to make a point or because they’re morons) to Florida law and removed race from several historic figures … this has since been rejected by the state and corrected.

In other words, this is not being taught in Florida schools.

But that didn’t stop Kruse and Rupar from pushing it as fact. We believe this is called ‘misinformation.’

Heh.

PoliMath took them both apart in a short two-tweet thread, and others jumped in to help:

Two separate worlds, two separate sets of facts This image is fake, it is not what is taught in Florida schools Most on the left will never know this. It spreads in their social circles and becomes their truth pic.twitter.com/ofXIZQRjuy — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 26, 2023

Rupar is bad enough but add Kruse to the mix? Talk about a DUMPSTER fire.

And he’s right. Lefties will see this and run with it … DESANTIS IS RACIST HE DOESN’T WANT PEOPLE TO LEARN ABOUT ROSA PARKS REEEEEEEE …

It’s already out there, trust us.

PoliMatch continued:

My very weird opinion on Florida is that part of the reason DeSantis won by such a stunning margin is b/c Floridians were being told by the national media and their out-of-state friends that they lived in a dystopia & they knew it was all just lies — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 26, 2023

So is he saying doorknobs like Rupar and Kruse are actually helping DeSantis?

Hrm.

Kruse isn't a historian, he's a history revisionist and a propagandist. — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) March 27, 2023

Something like that.

Neither Aaron nor Kevin could give 2 s**ts that the image is fake. Their job is narrative pushing, not journalism. — ClimbTheMtn (@MtnTha) March 26, 2023

That. ^

I changed registration from blue to red because of Desantis — Zeek Pacifist 🩸 (@Zachariahskylab) March 26, 2023

Where are the fact checkers when we need them? — John J (@JohnJtheSane) March 26, 2023

Sort of like the Barnes and Noble banned book image floating around that is being attributed to Florida and I’m pretty sure it’s from when California banned several Dr. Seuss books a few years ago. So many recycled images and videos are being posted and stated that they are… — NWFLTS (@NWFLTS) March 26, 2023

Some reactionary publisher changed their content to make a point, it was rejected by Florida, and they still ran with the story — Bacicot (@BacicotBj) March 26, 2023

Yuuuup.

Because it’s about agenda, not the truth. It’s about narrative, not the actual story.

Anyone who sees Aaron Rupar’s name on a tweet and says “yeah bro I totally agree” is absolutely beyond hope. — Nik Berlin 👊🏻🧐 (@spazafraz) March 26, 2023

The older I get the more I realize… I only know what I’m being told and most of that is wrong ! — Fireandice (@Insideout54) March 26, 2023

Scary.

Ain’t it?

***

