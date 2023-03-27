Awwww, look at that. ‘Historian’ Kevin Kruse helping Aaron Rupar push fake news about the curriculum in Florida schools. The real story is this publisher overreacted (either deliberately to make a point or because they’re morons) to Florida law and removed race from several historic figures … this has since been rejected by the state and corrected.

In other words, this is not being taught in Florida schools.

But that didn’t stop Kruse and Rupar from pushing it as fact. We believe this is called ‘misinformation.’

Heh.

PoliMath took them both apart in a short two-tweet thread, and others jumped in to help:

Rupar is bad enough but add Kruse to the mix? Talk about a DUMPSTER fire.

And he’s right. Lefties will see this and run with it … DESANTIS IS RACIST HE DOESN’T WANT PEOPLE TO LEARN ABOUT ROSA PARKS REEEEEEEE …

It’s already out there, trust us.

PoliMatch continued:

So is he saying doorknobs like Rupar and Kruse are actually helping DeSantis?

Hrm.

Something like that.

That. ^

Yuuuup.

Because it’s about agenda, not the truth. It’s about narrative, not the actual story.

Scary.

Ain’t it?

***

***

