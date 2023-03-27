Well, would you look at that? Adam Kinzinger is pretending he’s actually still a Republican …

Sorta.

Wondering if CNN reached out and told him it would be hard for even them to pretend he’s not a Democrat when the only people he ever goes after are on the Right? Or maybe he’s not a fan of the current news cycle that is revolving around him.

Either way, this is lame.

These are tweets that would have been the same in the 90s. These are old tired talking points… “ripping food from the mouths of children” Dems need to do better to defeat Trump and MAGA. Modernize https://t.co/BJVcaHTXfC — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 27, 2023

Snarking at Biden … the timing of this seems convenient, Adam. What with the story about his sitting on the board of a pro-Ukrainian org that has been accused of ripping people off for millions he probably wants to distract from that particular story and push a different narrative.

This was a poor choice though because NOBODY buys that he is snarking at all at Biden. And sure, he’s just doing it because he want to beat MUH MAGA REPUBLIANS.

What a doofus.

Look at the little fella who got drummed out of office for selling his soul on the cheap giving his considered wisdom on all matters. — Good House People (@goodhousepeople) March 27, 2023

How was your stolen valor friend doing? — LaAmericana 🇺🇸🇨🇺💖 (@CrazyCubana17) March 27, 2023

LOL 😂 🤣 why am I not surprised?

👇👇👇https://t.co/65yDOk6Bei — Hamish of Virginia (@Hamish102822) March 27, 2023

*cough cough*

We were one of the first sites to cover this … just sayin’.

Producer: "Adam, you are a political commentator for CNN. You really should at least try to pretend to be a little objective instead of just tweeting at MTG all day long." (The conversation that I imagine happened over the weekend.) — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) March 27, 2023

THERE it is.

HA HA HA HA

Lmfao don’t try to be a fake republican now — Doug Osborne (@DougOsb70438101) March 27, 2023

Hilariously, he managed to piss off some of his newfound Lefty pals:

Actually, those tweets wold have been the same in the 1980s, if not earlier. The reason is that the GOP, long before MAGA and when I was an enthusiastic member, has been doing that same thing since then. — Dhega Weyne (@DhegaW) March 27, 2023

Or – hear me out – the GOP could do things to help poor families instead of helping oligarchs. — Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) March 27, 2023

He thinks Democrats aren’t the party of oligarchs.

Alrighty then.

Aren’t the Republicans trying to cut food stamps? Haven’t they also been trying to do this since the 1990’s? We live in a country where parents are in debt to public schools due to “lunch debt.” It is not outlandish to point out your party thinks it’s okay for kids to go hungry. — Paul-E-D (@pedavi) March 27, 2023

REEEEEEE

Forgive me Adam, but you’re going to tell Democrats about not using old talking points? The Republicans have been using old talking points going back to when I was a kid in the 80s. Republicans want to take us back in instead of moving us forward. — Wendy 💙🦋 (@wendyc78757) March 27, 2023

Well, Republicans were doing just that in the 90s. And the 80s. Maybe THEY need to modernize. — Jeanne Burch (@bulmasan) March 27, 2023

So he’s ticking everyone off now.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving or annoying little fella.

