Well, would you look at that? Adam Kinzinger is pretending he’s actually still a Republican …

Sorta.

Wondering if CNN reached out and told him it would be hard for even them to pretend he’s not a Democrat when the only people he ever goes after are on the Right? Or maybe he’s not a fan of the current news cycle that is revolving around him.

Either way, this is lame.

Snarking at Biden … the timing of this seems convenient, Adam. What with the story about his sitting on the board of a pro-Ukrainian org that has been accused of ripping people off for millions he probably wants to distract from that particular story and push a different narrative.

This was a poor choice though because NOBODY buys that he is snarking at all at Biden. And sure, he’s just doing it because he want to beat MUH MAGA REPUBLIANS.

What a doofus.

Trending

*cough cough*

We were one of the first sites to cover this … just sayin’.

THERE it is.

HA HA HA HA

Hilariously, he managed to piss off some of his newfound Lefty pals:

He thinks Democrats aren’t the party of oligarchs.

Alrighty then.

REEEEEEE

So he’s ticking everyone off now.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving or annoying little fella.

***

Related:

NPR’s lame correction about trans-women athletes NOT having physical advantages goes so wrong

WHOA: AOC has some ‘splainin’ to do about connection to TikTok’s parent company (follow the money?)

Heath Mayo and Adam Kinzinger teaming up to claim conservatives will vote BIDEN over Trump goes SO wrong

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam KinzingerBidenDemocratsMAGA Republicans