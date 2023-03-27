NPR tried to claim that men who compete in women’s sports don’t have a physical advantage.

No, really.

We made the same face. Their garbage take was in response to the international governing body for track and field banning trans-women from elite women’s competitions which really does make sense considering how many men who think they are women keep destroying actual women in women’s sports.

They actually said, ‘despite limited scientific research involving elite trans athletes.’

Hey, we’re not scientists but we know a 6’3″ man in lipstick is stronger and faster than almost any woman. That’s not sexist, that’s not transphobic, that’s reality. Men as a rule are just bigger and faster.

Seems NPR decided to correct its silly claim:

But still didn’t quite get there.

What a bunch of maroons.

Trending

Of which NPR has none.

***

Related:

WHOA: AOC has some ‘splainin’ to do about connection to TikTok’s parent company (follow the money?)

Heath Mayo and Adam Kinzinger teaming up to claim conservatives will vote BIDEN over Trump goes SO wrong

PoliMath takes Kevin Kruse and Aaron Rupar APART for pushing FAKE pic of FL school materials (thread)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: athletescorrectionnprtrans women