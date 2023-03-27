NPR tried to claim that men who compete in women’s sports don’t have a physical advantage.

No, really.

We made the same face. Their garbage take was in response to the international governing body for track and field banning trans-women from elite women’s competitions which really does make sense considering how many men who think they are women keep destroying actual women in women’s sports.

They actually said, ‘despite limited scientific research involving elite trans athletes.’

The international governing body for track and field will ban trans women athletes from elite women’s competitions, citing a priority for fairness over inclusion, despite limited scientific research involving elite trans athletes. https://t.co/CcYOVuDVlR — NPR (@NPR) March 26, 2023

Hey, we’re not scientists but we know a 6’3″ man in lipstick is stronger and faster than almost any woman. That’s not sexist, that’s not transphobic, that’s reality. Men as a rule are just bigger and faster.

Seems NPR decided to correct its silly claim:

Correction: An earlier tweet incorrectly stated there is limited scientific evidence of physical advantage. Existing research shows that higher levels of testosterone do impact athletic performance. But there’s limited research involving elite trans athletes in competition. — NPR (@NPR) March 26, 2023

But still didn’t quite get there.

What a bunch of maroons.

Why do we have men & women sports? And why can’t women make the men’s team? Isn’t that evidence enough? If you think ‘inclusion’ should override merit you’ll need to overhaul ALL sports. Is that what you were suggesting or do you only think women should have to suffer this? — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) March 27, 2023

There is limited research to show that a team of 65-year-old people, in a rainbow of gender IDs and all under 5'4" in height, would be beaten by the FAU Men's Basketball team. Therefore, we cannot say that the 6'8" tall 20-year-olds would have a physical advantage. — Philip Greenspun (@PhilipGreenspun) March 27, 2023

Why don’t we just compare the average winning race times for track, swimming, and speedskating? There’s a lot of data from biologically male and female athletes there that draw a very clear picture. — Patrick (@PMC713) March 27, 2023

Biological men produce more adrenaline & growth hormones. — Propaganda Sniper 🇺🇸 (@HindlesKitchen) March 27, 2023

When did you stop practicing journalism, @npr?

"Existing research shows that higher levels of testosterone do impact athletic performance." Correct.

"But there’s limited research involving elite trans athletes in competition." Note: transwomen athletes have higher testosterone. — Carol Psych MD (@Carol_Psych) March 27, 2023

You thought you were going to get away with that ridiculousness? But Fox News, right🤪? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) March 27, 2023

Limited evidence? All the biological women records will be broken by dudes and you will still say this. — TimHill77 (@twhill77) March 27, 2023

It’s called common sense — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) March 27, 2023

Of which NPR has none.

***

Related:

WHOA: AOC has some ‘splainin’ to do about connection to TikTok’s parent company (follow the money?)

Heath Mayo and Adam Kinzinger teaming up to claim conservatives will vote BIDEN over Trump goes SO wrong

PoliMath takes Kevin Kruse and Aaron Rupar APART for pushing FAKE pic of FL school materials (thread)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!