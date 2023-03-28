As Twitchy readers know, progressive talk show host and all-around douche canoe David Pakman wrote a fairly heinous and awful tweet mocking murdered Christians. Oh, he has since deleted his tweet BUT tweets have a way of going on forever and ever and ever.

Luckily a bunch of people snagged it.

Let it be known that David Pakman and other liberal commentators are and will always be terrible people. pic.twitter.com/LsMgON1kiJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 28, 2023

Awww, there it is.

Gross, right?

Repugnant? Abhorrent? He does realize three small children were murdered in this shooting, yes?

Welp the reason ol’ Dave deleted the tweet is because he claims people were making antisemitic attacks and threats to his family. Gosh, who’da thunk writing a disgusting tweet mocking murdered Christians on the day they were literally murdered to score cheap points with your dullard base would be a bad thing?

Note, we went through many of the responses and didn’t see any threats.

Alright, too many antisemitic attacks and threats to my family. I've delete the tweet. — David Pakman (@dpakman) March 28, 2023

Poor David.

He’s the REAL victim you know.

Pakman made a heinous tweet, got absolutely destroyed by a bipartisan coalition of people who aren’t horrible like him, and then claimed he had to delete because of the “antisemitic attacks”. I’d assume that the emails all said “Twitter is MAGA Country” pic.twitter.com/5ksez8C34E — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 28, 2023

Yup.

Would you say this about jews or muslims that they didn't pray enough esp kids? No you would never say that. 3 of my grandparents were jews. Sick. — Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) March 28, 2023

Look at me! I’ve been attacked! — Dr Evil (@md_stat) March 28, 2023

So you’re actually the victim in all of this. And the totally real, not at all fabricated by you, threats to your family should have been screenshot and reported to the police. Fortunately, you can tweet about deleting what you said without admitting how wrong you were . — StuartSlesh (@SleshStuart) March 28, 2023

No, you deleted the tweet because even people on your own side or whatever were mocking you. — Zach Phillips (@ZachariahLives) March 28, 2023

So you can blast Christians while their dead children's bodies are still warm but if they push back at all then you're the victim? Did I get that right? — Zeek Pacifist 🩸 (@Zachariahskylab) March 28, 2023

Yup.

You couldn't be anymore of a cliché if you tried. — CourageNotDespair (@CourageOverAll) March 28, 2023

Hey, thankfully your disgusting non-apology is going about as well as your disgusting, now-deleted OP. — Cecil Charles (@thececilcharles) March 28, 2023

You aren't the victim here dude. You rightfully got called out for a trash tweet. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) March 28, 2023

Yeah, not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for poor Dave.

No one should threaten you, that would be unconscionable, but so was your tweet. You should be ashamed. Evelyn Diekhaus, Hallie Scruggs, William Kennedy, Cynthia Peak, Mike Hill, Katherine Koonce. I WILL be praying for them. And now for you as well, for different reasons. — Gato Maldito (@Gato_parodia) March 28, 2023

Kinder than David deserves.

Christian even.

Ironic, ain’t it?

And Amen.

***

