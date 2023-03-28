As Twitchy readers know, progressive talk show host and all-around douche canoe David Pakman wrote a fairly heinous and awful tweet mocking murdered Christians. Oh, he has since deleted his tweet BUT tweets have a way of going on forever and ever and ever.

Luckily a bunch of people snagged it.

Awww, there it is.

Gross, right?

Repugnant? Abhorrent? He does realize three small children were murdered in this shooting, yes?

Welp the reason ol’ Dave deleted the tweet is because he claims people were making antisemitic attacks and threats to his family. Gosh, who’da thunk writing a disgusting tweet mocking murdered Christians on the day they were literally murdered to score cheap points with your dullard base would be a bad thing?

Note, we went through many of the responses and didn’t see any threats.

Poor David.

He’s the REAL victim you know.

Yup.

Yup.

Yeah, not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for poor Dave.

Kinder than David deserves.

Christian even.

Ironic, ain’t it?

And Amen.

***

***

