Speak up, get a visit from the IRS? Is that how this works now?

Sounds like Biden’s IRS paid a visit to Twitter Files ‘ringleader’, Matt Taibbi, on the same day he was to provide congressional testimony. That’s not shady or anything, nope.

IRS visited Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi’s home same day as congressional testimony https://t.co/9S5oVKnVhP pic.twitter.com/F4mtAw9TtZ — New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2023

From the New York Post:

An IRS agent stopped by the home of Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi the same day of his congressional testimony on the weaponization of the government, according to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, who’s demanding an explanation over the oddly timed visit. Jordan sent a letter to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel and the Department of Treasury on Monday in hopes of getting to the bottom of why the federal agent appeared at Taibbi’s New Jersey home on March 9 and left a note, according to an editorial in The Wall Street Journal that cited the letter. The note reportedly instructed Taibbi to call the IRS four days later. When he did, an agent told him his 2018 and 2021 tax returns had both been rejected due to identity theft concerns.

Right.

Harassment and intimidation. I’m guessing Mr. Taibbi is rethinking his political leanings thanks to this nuthouse of an administration. — BongBong (@BongBong) March 28, 2023

No weaponization there, nope. — Adora Lainey (@AdoraLainey) March 28, 2023

Nope, not at all.

Totes legit behavior from a totes legit federal agency and totes legit presidential administration.

Looks like intimidation to me by the Biden Administration. — Michael J. Gershon (@MJGMath77) March 28, 2023

You got a nice place here Matt, sure be a shame if we audited you and took it all away. The Corrupt Biden Era. God Help Us. — Redford Husky (@kdan4184) March 28, 2023

Amen.

All of that being said, sounds like Taibbi isn’t about to let them intimidate him.

For those asking, I don’t want to comment on the IRS issue pending an answer to chairman @Jim_Jordan’s letter. I’m not worried for myself, but I did feel the Committee should be aware of the situation. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 28, 2023

Welcome to 2023.

Lois Lerner would be so proud.

