Five days before the horrific shooting of children and adults targeted for their religion, radical trans activists were joining with a D.C. Antifa group to organize a ‘Trans Day of Vengeance.’ Gosh, that sounds pretty violent and threatening, don’t you think? And the timing … yikes.

Not a great look.

Radical #trans activists join forces with a D.C. #Antifa group to organize a "Trans Day of Vengeance" on April 1 outside the Supreme Court. https://t.co/EFUBAyT8Kp — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 22, 2023

Oh, and then after everything went down yesterday, these brave trans-warriors started locking down their accounts. The guy on the right actually targeted this editor for suspension for daring to call out their violent rhetoric. Yeah, super brave.

Ngô also reminds us that Hale was far from the first trans-shooter:

ICYMI: Just last week, a #trans gunman in Seattle carried out a shooting of a sheriff's deputy. The action was praised by #Antifa & the far-left. https://t.co/rqHJnuizog — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

And if this rhetoric from the radical trans-movement continues, she will hardly be the last. Especially when there are so many people on social media who are willing to pretend that somehow SHE was the real victim here. Evil Christianity and the evil Right MADE her do it … or something.

There are people literally complaining because the media reported Hales’s REAL name, not her male name.

Because she was still female.

Ngô was then good enough to highlight some of the more annoying sympathizers (there are many):

Some left-wing people on Twitter are sympathetic to the #trans shooter who killed children and staff at the Christian school in Nashville. #NashvilleCovenantSchool pic.twitter.com/CrRftvruaV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023

… I still think TN got what it deserved today.

Wow.

There’s more.

This account blames the Christian school principal, Katherine Koonce, who was among the 6 murdered. #NashvilleCovenantSchool pic.twitter.com/gG1I2jRsxY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

Wow.

"MSM & the LEO’s discussing the issue are misgendering the murderer. I’m sad & angry on so many levels." pic.twitter.com/6t2SHwXdUY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

The poor shooter is being deadnamed.

The nerve.

"If you back a wounded animal into a corner, you can’t be surprised when it bites." #NashvilleCovenantSchool pic.twitter.com/FAqdUUJCH6 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

… if you back a wounded animal into a corner, you can’t be surprised when it bites.

They do realize three nine-year-olds were murdered by this person, yes?

.@wyulf appears to say the murder of children and school staff by a #trans person is "striking back" against oppression. pic.twitter.com/SzWdBaGWgw — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

Striking back against oppression.

K.

The Look-what-you-made-me-do defense. — Peaceful Protestor (@MsRainmanJRSY) March 27, 2023

It’s always someone else’s fault.

