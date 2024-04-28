'Impeachment Has Come for Less': Biden Admin Won't Name Qatar Terror State; Biden Bro Has Biz Ties There

Well, well, well.

We don't have to tell you to imagine what would happen if a Trump brother was up to his neck in 'business' in a state sponsor of terror. We all know: it would be the political scandal of the century -- headline news on every media outlet. And some DA somewhere would probably charge them both with a laundry list of crimes.

But it's Joe Biden, and his brother Jim. So the media will yawn.

For months, the Biden administration has refused to name Qatar a state sponsor of terrorism for their support of Hamas. Today, Politico is reporting that his brother was in business with Qatari government officials. https://t.co/HNtzRbAkjn — Nick Ballas (@NicholasBallas) April 28, 2024

More from Politico:

New details about Jim Biden’s foreign fundraising efforts are spilling out in a Kentucky bankruptcy court, where recent testimony indicates that President Joe Biden’s brother partnered with Qatari government officials in his quest to find money for U.S. health care ventures. The sworn testimony by fund manager Michael Lewitt, a former business partner of Jim Biden’s, attests that two companies that facilitated the efforts were part-owned by “members of the Qatari government.” One company named in the testimony partnered directly with Jim Biden in the multi-year fundraising efforts. The second company provided financial backing for a series of loans that a hospital chain paid Jim Biden to arrange, according to documents and testimony Lewitt submitted in the course of the federal bankruptcy proceedings. If substantiated, the alleged arrangements would constitute some of the closest known financial links between a relative of President Joe Biden and a foreign government.

Just wow.

But he's the most drama- and scandal-free White House, y'all.

Impeachment has come for much less. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 28, 2024

Much less.

There’s more of that “zero evidence” — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) April 28, 2024

'Zero evidence' -- just like with Hunter.

Completely sus.

This gif also made us laugh out loud.

Stop framing this as Jim or Hunter’s business. It’s all Joe’s. Without Joe, Jim and Hunter couldn’t get a meeting with the CEO of mid level HVAC company. — Oliver Wright (@revilowright) April 28, 2024

Bingo.

The family business. 10% for the big guy. — Deep State Response Team 🇺🇸 (@DStateRespTeam) April 28, 2024

A nice cut.

I’m glad decency is back in the White House — Mark Katz (@MarkKatz115401) April 28, 2024

Don't forget that the adults are back in charge.

Ugh.

Of course he was - there is no depth too low for this family to sink to. — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) April 28, 2024

The Mariana Trench is more shallow than the depths the Biden family sinks to.

Just another one of those things the President had no idea about happening with his closest family members. https://t.co/W6fXAzfhgJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2024

So he's either clueless or corrupt. Your choice, Lefties.

As you read this, keep in mind that this all came out because of bankruptcy and SEC court cases involving the President’s brother and his shady companies taking in loans. The entire Biden family is corrupt. https://t.co/rdQHUwXZ6a — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 28, 2024

We'd never have known otherwise.

The media are wholly disinterested.

Add this to the impeachment inquiry list for exploration https://t.co/LdZCvkxA0q — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 28, 2024

The Republicans won't have the spine to impeach him.

JFC.



This is pathetic and embarrassing. And Democrats should acknowledge that fact.



Our failure to pressure the Qataris has likely lengthened this war, and definitely hurt the cause of the Israeli hostages.



Shameful. https://t.co/frXR4KhUik — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 28, 2024

But those votes in Dearborn.

And the 10% for the big guy.

Shocking to learn that the Biden family is hopelessly corrupt. https://t.co/1zJWAm2wcS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 28, 2024

Totally shocking.

Not.

Huge.

What is the sound of history repeating itself? https://t.co/rW9vhOaOpo pic.twitter.com/lPPdc1a6NC — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 28, 2024

This. This is the sound of history repeating itself.



