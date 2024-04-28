'Impeachment Has Come for Less': Biden Admin Won't Name Qatar Terror State; Biden Bro Has Biz Ties There

Twitter/X's Reaction to Biden's 'Not a Joke' Dig at Trump Gives Me Hope...
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on April 28, 2024
Jim Watson/Pool via AP

Well, well, well.

We don't have to tell you to imagine what would happen if a Trump brother was up to his neck in 'business' in a state sponsor of terror. We all know: it would be the political scandal of the century -- headline news on every media outlet. And some DA somewhere would probably charge them both with a laundry list of crimes.

But it's Joe Biden, and his brother Jim. So the media will yawn.

More from Politico:

New details about Jim Biden’s foreign fundraising efforts are spilling out in a Kentucky bankruptcy court, where recent testimony indicates that President Joe Biden’s brother partnered with Qatari government officials in his quest to find money for U.S. health care ventures.

The sworn testimony by fund manager Michael Lewitt, a former business partner of Jim Biden’s, attests that two companies that facilitated the efforts were part-owned by “members of the Qatari government.”

One company named in the testimony partnered directly with Jim Biden in the multi-year fundraising efforts.

The second company provided financial backing for a series of loans that a hospital chain paid Jim Biden to arrange, according to documents and testimony Lewitt submitted in the course of the federal bankruptcy proceedings.

If substantiated, the alleged arrangements would constitute some of the closest known financial links between a relative of President Joe Biden and a foreign government.

Just wow.

But he's the most drama- and scandal-free White House, y'all.

James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis
Sam J.
Much less.

'Zero evidence' -- just like with Hunter.

Completely sus.

This gif also made us laugh out loud.

Bingo.

A nice cut.

Don't forget that the adults are back in charge.

Ugh.

The Mariana Trench is more shallow than the depths the Biden family sinks to.

So he's either clueless or corrupt. Your choice, Lefties.

We'd never have known otherwise.

The media are wholly disinterested.

The Republicans won't have the spine to impeach him.

But those votes in Dearborn.

And the 10% for the big guy.

Totally shocking.

Not.

Huge.

This. This is the sound of history repeating itself.


