LMAO: Media Says Biden's 'Drama Free' White House Is America's 'Under-Appreciated' Christmas Gift

So, full disclosure: this writer's boyfriend sent her this story while they were talking on the phone, just to hear her reaction.

She laughed out loud. Hard.

No really, when you read this headline, you will laugh, too:

Joe Biden's drama-free White House is America's most under-appreciated Christmas gift:https://t.co/cqLbVKB1Qa — Jeff Myers (@JeffMye13818468) December 22, 2023

Are they serious?

Yes they are.

From WBUR:

This is laughably bad, and so out of touch.

You carry that water, media. Meanwhile, the rest of us will continue to live in this place called reality.

What planet are you on? — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) December 22, 2023

Mars or Jupiter, we think.

Definitely not Earth.

Oh, look. Corruption abounds.

Drama-free? Dude. Just off the top of my head, cocaine, dogs biting, guy in dress stealing luggage, man showing off his boobs... — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) December 22, 2023

Really. There are so many issues, calling this White House 'drama free' is like saying the grass is purple.

It's just not true.

That hasn't stopped people from buying this hook, line, and sinker:

Same with Barack Obama....the only scandals in his 8 year term were ones conjured up by Repugs like wearing a tan suit after Labor Day.... — Ker Garin (@garin_ker) December 22, 2023

Suuuure. Whatever you say, Skippy.

Yep and people continuously underestimate Biden. That includes the freaking press — Patti Capello (@mrspc52) December 22, 2023

The press? Hahahahaha. This is hilarious.

Whose cocaine was that in the drama free White House? — Kip "$.16" Hooker (@TheVitaminPress) December 23, 2023

Apparently.

And there it is…the dumbest thing posted on X today…so far👇 https://t.co/qEN1wqxUJL — Chuck Soltys (@ChuckSoltys) December 23, 2023

It really takes the cake, doesn't it?

And given all the dumb stuff that gets posted on Twitter/X, this is quite the accomplishment.

Unfortunately, it is not parody.

Leftism is a mental disorder. https://t.co/hmgBpm9Zud — Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. (@BThomas3333) December 22, 2023

Yes. Yes, it is.

Define drama free. Cocaine in the White House?



Where are you going, Joe? Another 'senior moment' as confused President Biden ignores Secret Service agent directions into White House and bizarrely walks onto lawn



The White House is now an Alzheimer’s home. https://t.co/ScJV5CAWr5 — brobert545 (@brobert545) December 22, 2023

Pretty much. Just the other day, we talked about how Biden's limitations are a source of conflict with his staff, and that the First Lady thinks the president -- who has vacationed for about 40% of his presidency -- needs to rest more.

Looks like someone got their hands on some White House cocaine. https://t.co/t1Dq4O8vsG — Robert 'Landfill'osophy' Yerkes (@robert_yerkes) December 22, 2023

Honestly, that's the only explaination here.

It really is funny.

The US will spend more this holiday season than in decades, mainly attributed to the Biden admin, who helped engineer an amazing economic recovery.



Biden’s drama-free White House is America’s most under-appreciated Christmas gift.#DemsAbroad #votebluehttps://t.co/Ij5scbUfwk — Democrats Abroad (@DemsAbroad) December 22, 2023

The delusion is so strong.

Can’t be much drama when you sleep 20 hours a day. https://t.co/HlkkfjGfE0 — Troy L. Hayes (@TroyLHayes) December 23, 2023

And go on vacation several days a week, every week.

Never mind that Biden's approval rating is at an abysmal 33% -- lower than Trump and Obama at this point in their first terms.

Drama Free?

Gaslight me harder, Daddy!



And people actually believe this, like they believed that there were no scandals under Obama. It's upside down, inside out world around here lately. https://t.co/DG6LX2fnW0 — Infamous_Gazelle02 (@InfamousQazelle) December 22, 2023

The level of gaslighting would make Greta Thunberg faint.

That's because Joe forgets everything that happens by the next day. https://t.co/ILixkxO1l5 — #DontSupportRinos (@hodler_ltc) December 23, 2023

Can't be dramatic if you don't know where you are, we suppose.

"Drama free" refers to the coordinated effort by the usual noise-makers to run cover for the Biden administration https://t.co/iI073pxG0C — Michael (@cookamungabunga) December 22, 2023

That's all this is: cover for a disastrous administration.

I worked in the WH for A decade and never was there cocaine found on the grounds, gay pornos happening in the building down the street, and an administration set to start/fund as many wars as possible.



Pretty sure this admin is and has been a disaster. — Socialtrainers (@Socialtrainers) December 23, 2023

We remember administrations back to George H.W. Bush, and yeah, there's never been a White House that was 'drama free.' Never.

It's easy to seem relatively "drama free" when the mass media refuses to report on--or worse, outright denies--any of the drama. — OlGunner (@Ol_Gunner) December 23, 2023

Exactly. As they are doing right now by calling the White House 'drama free.'

BREAKING: The Biden family German Shepherd just ingested some cocaine leftover from Hunter's holiday hooker party and mauled Santa Claus. https://t.co/jHJcmU6YbS — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) December 23, 2023

This could be a headline tomorrow and the media would just shrug.

Remember -- they say Biden's chronic, habitual lying is merely 'embellishments' to his stories.

It's a flagrant lie. We all know it's a lie. Because we have eyes and ears and jobs.

Drama free? we are being invaded by illegals. If you’re an elitist then it’s drama free. https://t.co/4DXw9Kj6cE — Jack (@Jack87007385) December 22, 2023

Yes. If you are insulated, a leftist, or a Democrat (but we repeat ourselves), things are rosy in Biden's America.

For everyone else, there's drama to go around. Plenty of drama to go around.

And that's not a gift. It's a nightmare.

***

