LMAO: Media Says Biden's 'Drama Free' White House Is America's 'Under-Appreciated' Christmas Gift

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 24, 2023
Journalism meme

So, full disclosure: this writer's boyfriend sent her this story while they were talking on the phone, just to hear her reaction.

She laughed out loud. Hard.

No really, when you read this headline, you will laugh, too:

Are they serious?

Yes they are.

From WBUR:

With Hanukkah just over, and Christmas fast approaching, Americans are thinking a lot about gifts these days. According to Gallup in fact, we’re on pace to spend more this holiday season than we have in a quarter century.

Much of the reason for this can be attributed to President Joe Biden’s administration, which has helped engineer an economic recovery few thought possible when he came into office. Under his watch, inflation has plummeted with no sign of a recession. GDP growth was at 5% last quarter, with historically low unemployment, and robust wage growth.

The central mystery of this holiday season, for Biden, is why the American people seem to regard this booming economy as a lump of coal.

Theories abound. Some experts point to the cumulative effects of inflation, the skyrocketing price of homes, and the rising number of Americans whose views of the economy are based on fatalistic social media posts. Others cite the incessant economic fear-mongering of Fox News and its ilk. Still others blame the rise of hyper-partisanship.

This is laughably bad, and so out of touch.

You carry that water, media. Meanwhile, the rest of us will continue to live in this place called reality.

Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Whack-Job's Bizarre Thread About Harvard and White Supremacy in 1 PERFECT Post
Sam J.
Mars or Jupiter, we think.

Definitely not Earth.

Oh, look. Corruption abounds.

Really. There are so many issues, calling this White House 'drama free' is like saying the grass is purple.

It's just not true.

That hasn't stopped people from buying this hook, line, and sinker:

Suuuure. Whatever you say, Skippy.

The press? Hahahahaha. This is hilarious.

Apparently.

It really takes the cake, doesn't it? 

And given all the dumb stuff that gets posted on Twitter/X, this is quite the accomplishment.

Unfortunately, it is not parody.

Yes. Yes, it is.

Pretty much. Just the other day, we talked about how Biden's limitations are a source of conflict with his staff, and that the First Lady thinks the president -- who has vacationed for about 40% of his presidency -- needs to rest more.

Honestly, that's the only explaination here.

It really is funny.

The delusion is so strong.

And go on vacation several days a week, every week.

Never mind that Biden's approval rating is at an abysmal 33% -- lower than Trump and Obama at this point in their first terms.

The level of gaslighting would make Greta Thunberg faint.

Can't be dramatic if you don't know where you are, we suppose.

That's all this is: cover for a disastrous administration.

We remember administrations back to George H.W. Bush, and yeah, there's never been a White House that was 'drama free.' Never.

Exactly. As they are doing right now by calling the White House 'drama free.'

This could be a headline tomorrow and the media would just shrug.

Remember -- they say Biden's chronic, habitual lying is merely 'embellishments' to his stories.

It's a flagrant lie. We all know it's a lie. Because we have eyes and ears and jobs.

Yes. If you are insulated, a leftist, or a Democrat (but we repeat ourselves), things are rosy in Biden's America.

For everyone else, there's drama to go around. Plenty of drama to go around.

And that's not a gift. It's a nightmare.

***

