Another 'embellishment' from President Biden: this time he's lying about his support of gay marriage

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on October 14, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Another day, another example of President Biden 'embellishing' one of his personal tales, as the media would say. We prefer to call this 'lying', however, and President Biden does that frequently.

In this case, he's now explaining how he -- the devout Catholic -- came out in favor of gay marriage in 1959. Greg Price has the video:

No, it's not true.

As Glenn Kessler writes:

At least since 2014, President Biden has told a version of a story about words his father spoke after a teenage Biden saw two men kissing each other in the early 1960s. The most recent version came when Penn asked Biden what your “evolution was like on marriage equality.”

Biden responded: “I can remember exactly when my epiphany was. I hadn’t thought about it much, to tell you the truth. I was a senior in high school and my dad was dropping me off. I remember about to get out of the car, and I looked to my right and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other. They gave each other a kiss. And then one went, looked like he was headed to the DuPont building. The other looked like he was headed to the Hercules Corporation building. And I never forget it. I turned and looked at my dad. ‘Joey, it’s simple. They love each other.’”

From the context, it’s unclear if Biden is saying he had an epiphany as a teenager on same-sex marriage — or on gay relationships. But there are three reasons to be skeptical of this story as Biden retells it. We will not be awarding Pinocchios, as it’s impossible to prove or disprove his anecdote, but readers can draw their own conclusions.

We've drawn our own conclusions: and this is a lie. In fact, Kessler's article notes that Biden voted for the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in 1996, and in 2006 told CNN marriage is 'between a man and a woman.'

The vote is on record.

A flip-flopper. 

Yep. And Biden was his VP.

Yes he was.

They carry so much water for him.

We're surprised he hasn't said that, frankly. He did lie about Strom Thurmond and the Civil Rights Act multiple times.

His pants are incandescent at this point.

Exactly. And the media calls this 'embellishments.'

You can't write stuff that's this funny.

No, that didn't happen in 1959.

Exactly.

We giggled.

It would be a very, very short list.

We're going to go with both.

No, he's not.

He can't help himself. He's pathological.

Certainly looks like it.

We always feel sorry his sign language interpreters.

The media reminds us that Biden is a 'devout Catholic', however.

That, and he just lies. It's like breathing for him.

We're amazed the WaPo article called him out, even though it didn't give him any Pinocchios. At least it told us that Biden had, in fact, not supported gay marriage since 1959.

***

