Another 'embellishment' from President Biden: this time he's lying about his support of gay marriage

Another day, another example of President Biden 'embellishing' one of his personal tales, as the media would say. We prefer to call this 'lying', however, and President Biden does that frequently.

In this case, he's now explaining how he -- the devout Catholic -- came out in favor of gay marriage in 1959. Greg Price has the video:

Joe Biden once again claims he started supporting gay marriage in 1959 when he saw two guys kissing in Wilmington and his father told him "it's simple. They love each other."



There is not a chance the story is true: https://t.co/7QTXCggrag pic.twitter.com/zrxusqrwJh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2023

No, it's not true.

As Glenn Kessler writes:

At least since 2014, President Biden has told a version of a story about words his father spoke after a teenage Biden saw two men kissing each other in the early 1960s. The most recent version came when Penn asked Biden what your “evolution was like on marriage equality.” Biden responded: “I can remember exactly when my epiphany was. I hadn’t thought about it much, to tell you the truth. I was a senior in high school and my dad was dropping me off. I remember about to get out of the car, and I looked to my right and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other. They gave each other a kiss. And then one went, looked like he was headed to the DuPont building. The other looked like he was headed to the Hercules Corporation building. And I never forget it. I turned and looked at my dad. ‘Joey, it’s simple. They love each other.’” From the context, it’s unclear if Biden is saying he had an epiphany as a teenager on same-sex marriage — or on gay relationships. But there are three reasons to be skeptical of this story as Biden retells it. We will not be awarding Pinocchios, as it’s impossible to prove or disprove his anecdote, but readers can draw their own conclusions.

We've drawn our own conclusions: and this is a lie. In fact, Kessler's article notes that Biden voted for the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in 1996, and in 2006 told CNN marriage is 'between a man and a woman.'

He was a main sponsor of the Defense of Marriage Act in the Senate in '96, which virtually all Democrats endorsed at the time. — viewfromthebuttes (@viewfromthebut1) October 14, 2023

The vote is on record.

That would mean he was for it and then against it and then for it again. He's also a known liar. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 14, 2023

A flip-flopper.

Obama ran against gay marriage in 2008 https://t.co/kdZfm9u0if — Ese (@EseConActitud) October 14, 2023

Yep. And Biden was his VP.

Yet he was openly against it in 2008 in the campaign pic.twitter.com/nFJvPSaBjM — Justine (@BruinJustine) October 14, 2023

Yes he was.

And still the “legacy” media @ABC @cbsn @NBCNews are all complacent with the Lie that Biden’s is doing a great job all while ignoring our southern nonexistent border. https://t.co/mej7YDbhwH — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) October 14, 2023

They carry so much water for him.

Is it true that Joe Biden had to force Abraham Lincoln to write the Emancipation Proclamation to free the slaves? It seems like something Joe would do — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) October 14, 2023

We're surprised he hasn't said that, frankly. He did lie about Strom Thurmond and the Civil Rights Act multiple times.

His pants are incandescent at this point.

Two consistent things about Joe Biden:

1. Verifiable lies, repeatedly

2. Stolen valor, of all types.

He steals the stories of others and implants himself as the hero. https://t.co/hpqFRHf0Vc — JHam (@jhamATL) October 14, 2023

Exactly. And the media calls this 'embellishments.'

SNL doesn’t touch this comedic gold https://t.co/wYCOlOTlfX — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) October 14, 2023

You can't write stuff that's this funny.

I was around in 1959 and believe me back then no man kissed another man in public. https://t.co/NS9Ppb63wi — Harry (@harrytpk) October 14, 2023

No, that didn't happen in 1959.

Why does he do this? (He gets away with it)

Why do they clap? (They need him to get away with it) https://t.co/gRaTGePIDV — Midian (@Midian_1616) October 14, 2023

Exactly.

He was on Amtrak and saw Mandela and Corn Pop kiss. — Publius (@PubliusCoScAf) October 14, 2023

We giggled.

With Biden, it's easier to list his truthful statements, not his lies. It won't be a long list. — LJ Silver (@PPR16847806) October 14, 2023

It would be a very, very short list.

At this point, does anybody care what comes out of this strange man’s mouth?🙄



My Dad had dementia, but he never acted as bizarrely as Biden does. Maybe Biden doesn’t have dementia? Maybe he’s plain insane https://t.co/Zu7zre1Rlo — KayZee (@KatyKayZee) October 14, 2023

We're going to go with both.

Hey Joe, while you're at the podium, are you going to call out Iran, Hamas and other countries that do unspeakable things to those in the gay community? https://t.co/C9nEG7odpa — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) October 14, 2023

No, he's not.

Biden lies even when he knows everyone knows he’s lying. https://t.co/gvU1hGKVXw — PolisKC (@PolisKc) October 14, 2023

He can't help himself. He's pathological.

Even the sign language lady is calling BS on this — Chris (@wr2020ny) October 14, 2023

Certainly looks like it.

The face of the sign language interpreter is most of us as we reluctantly click play on this video. — 🦋Joanna 🇬🇧 🇺🇲 🌵 (@OxfordJo70) October 14, 2023

We always feel sorry his sign language interpreters.

If his parents were Catholic in 1959 this like 98% a lie https://t.co/FpkCylaFt7 — Oscar🇻🇦🇸🇻🦅🟠 (@cathsalvadoreno) October 14, 2023

The media reminds us that Biden is a 'devout Catholic', however.

PANDERING FOR VOTES https://t.co/hal38ZvmZU — Constitutional Conservative Patriot (@burns184) October 14, 2023

That, and he just lies. It's like breathing for him.

We're amazed the WaPo article called him out, even though it didn't give him any Pinocchios. At least it told us that Biden had, in fact, not supported gay marriage since 1959.

***

