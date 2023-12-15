Dem Rep. Swalwell Says Biden 'United the Country' (Judging From This Poll Maybe He's Right)

According to most Democrats (with help from the national media of course), Republicans are trying to impeach President Biden for the crime of loving his troubled son. In reality, the damning material the House Oversight Committee Republicans have been releasing tells a very different story.

Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell is now claiming the Republicans want to impeach Biden because he's a decent person who has united the country (beverage warning):

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, in a fit of delusion, says the Biden impeachment inquiry is "sick and perverse" because he sees "a good and decent man in Joe Biden, who united the country" pic.twitter.com/HMvX8ywQ1f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2023

HAHA! Oh wait, he's being serious? Look at the photo at the top of this page for another example of what a great "uniter" Biden has been. And a "sick and perverse" allegation about Republicans from the guy who earlier this week was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Hunter Biden is rich indeed.

I don’t think we’ve ever been further from unity. Well, except maybe for those few years in the 1860’s — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) December 15, 2023

But in fairness to Rep. Swalwell, President Biden and "Bidenomics" have united a great many Americans when it comes to wanting no more of the Biden administration:

Biden’s approval rating falls to just 33%: poll https://t.co/yk1LLbS45r pic.twitter.com/cPIHOUer6S — New York Post (@nypost) December 15, 2023

Just look at all this unity:

President Biden’s job approval rating has plunged to a measly 33%, according to a Pew Research Center poll released Thursday The dismal rating is the lowest that Pew Research has measured since Biden, 81, took office and represents a 2 point drop since the organization’s last approval survey in June.

A vast majority of Americans are certainly unified in thinking the Biden administration has been a disaster for the country.

He united the country all right. Everyone agrees he’s the worst. https://t.co/MflZdRBb7F — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 15, 2023

Bingo!

