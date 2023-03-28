Earlier, we touched a little bit on Andy Ngô putting threads together of people claiming that Audrey Hale, aka the shooter who killed three nine-year-olds, is the real victim here. One of the more appalling statements pushing this narrative came from the Trans Resistance Network who said they were gosh, really sorry about the dead kids BUT the real sad story here is Hale.

Yeah, we’re not even making this up.

Take a look for yourself.

The 'Trans Resistance Network' has released a statement that Audrey Hale is the real victim in the Christian school shooting pic.twitter.com/qNrsTpiM8B — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 28, 2023

Hale is not the real victim. Not at all.

That’s probably why they locked down.

What happened @ResistanceTrans ?? Your idiotic “statement” not go over so well? pic.twitter.com/hMQsBrTR98 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) March 28, 2023

Idiotic doesn’t begin to describe how bad this statement really is.

Can anyone independently verify this apparent Trans Resistance Network media statement that shows sympathy for the Nashville child murderer today? The @ResistanceTrans account is locked. https://t.co/D7GPSr4vXU — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) March 28, 2023

Yup, it’s real and it’s their statement.

That’s like saying an alcoholic shouldn’t be responsible for their actions or accountable because they suffer from anxiety, depression, ptsd, isolation, selfishness, resentments. These people like an alcoholic need spiritual help. More God, less ME!!! — GuidedByGeorge (@GuidedbyGeorge) March 28, 2023

The mentally ill transplaining why a mentally ill person murdered others. Right, got it. — 1 USAGRUNT (@1usagrunt) March 28, 2023

The shorter: indulge me in my pronouns and cater to my mental delusions or "else". — Ms Construed aka Carolyn (@casteffen315) March 28, 2023

Who else wasn’t surprised at this. — Klane 🇺🇸2nd Amendment 🇺🇸 (@KagKlane) March 28, 2023

Wtf — wilder (@wilderpatriot) March 28, 2023

We made a similar face.

And accurate.

***

