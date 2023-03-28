Earlier, we touched a little bit on Andy Ngô putting threads together of people claiming that Audrey Hale, aka the shooter who killed three nine-year-olds, is the real victim here. One of the more appalling statements pushing this narrative came from the Trans Resistance Network who said they were gosh, really sorry about the dead kids BUT the real sad story here is Hale.

Yeah, we’re not even making this up.

Take a look for yourself.

Hale is not the real victim. Not at all.

That’s probably why they locked down.

Idiotic doesn’t begin to describe how bad this statement really is.

Yup, it’s real and it’s their statement.

We made a similar face.

And accurate.

