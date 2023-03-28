Senator Chris Murphy is really concerned after yesterday’s horrific shooting at a Nashville private Christian preschool and elementary school that took the lives of six people including three small children. Yup, he’s really worried …

About all of those mean trans-tweets.

No, really.

How damn tone-deaf and brain-dead does someone have to be to think this is a smart tweet? You know what, don’t answer that.

Some of the things being said about trans people on this platform tonight are so vile. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 28, 2023

Oh good, Chris is having a normal one.

For Chris.

You all know this didn’t go over well for him … that’s why you’re reading this.

Six victims are dead including three young children but this scumbag is concerned about mean tweets about trans people https://t.co/dSABhkEw5u — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 28, 2023

Scumbag.

That works.

What if this mass-murderer’s bio had had MAGA instead of her “trans” pronouns? https://t.co/eHzRerFwHI — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) March 28, 2023

If the shooter could have been framed as some sort of MAGA Chris would be among the first to send mean tweets about the Right.

The media has been dead naming him and misgendering him all day — narda nadeau (@nmckay65) March 28, 2023

You’ve gotta be s**ting us.

Her. She was a woman pretending to be a man… and murdered innocent people… but by all means, only be upset by her being "misgendered." Instead of being disgusted by what she did today — Vegeta (@TheSaiyans702) March 28, 2023

Suck it up.

For a man who promotes a mother to kill her child in the womb, I'm not surprised this is your take. How do you look in the mirror and not see a demon? Or do you have a pact with the devil? — Monika (@MonikaMusing) March 28, 2023

It's pathetic this is where your concerns lie in the moment. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) March 28, 2023

Pathetic all too predictable.

Might have something to do with a trans activist murdering children in a terror attack — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) March 28, 2023

Could be.

Just spitballin’.

Like you all vilified MAGA or conservatives. Step 1 was dehumanizing conservatives by labeling them Deplorables, then MAGA Extremists. Oblivious to the hate the left foments. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) March 28, 2023

Trans feelings are the only thing that matters. — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) March 28, 2023

DON’T BE SO MEAN TO THE SHOOTER.

No, what is vile are the disgusting takes from the far Left blaming the unconscionable Nashville school shooting on everyone except the person who did the killing. https://t.co/YQhakmpOEQ — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 28, 2023

Breathtakingly bad take. And law enforcement might want to take a look on Reddit and other SM sites and read the violent threats coming from the trans community. — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) March 28, 2023

Breathtakingly bad.

It really is.

How about you call out and condemn the violence that was committed by one of them? — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 28, 2023

You should see what's routinely said about white men here & across corporate media. Including after shootings & other hate attacks that didn't even involve white men. Mind you, I'm not defending whatever vile things people might be saying about trans people as a class. I'm… — PNW Selina 🗽🇺🇸 (@PNWSelina) March 28, 2023

You seen this stuff said about Christians on this platform Chris? Good lord man. Read the room. — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) March 28, 2023

Like all the violence they commit? — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 28, 2023

This was a hate crime against Christianity. — Mr. Ben Wick (@MrBenWick) March 28, 2023

Why are you so sad that the shooter wasn’t a white conservative man 🤷‍♂️you’re so upset that there’s no way to blame white supremacy on this shooting either 🤷‍♂️. — Proud Veteran (@proud_veteran66) March 28, 2023

Oh poor babies — Archer James (@ArcherJames10) March 28, 2023

Yeah.

Chris really should spend some time reading the room considering six Christians are dead, three of them were just nine years old. But hey, people are tweeting means things about the trans-movement and stuff. REEE.

