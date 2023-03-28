Senator Chris Murphy is really concerned after yesterday’s horrific shooting at a Nashville private Christian preschool and elementary school that took the lives of six people including three small children. Yup, he’s really worried …

About all of those mean trans-tweets.

No, really.

How damn tone-deaf and brain-dead does someone have to be to think this is a smart tweet? You know what, don’t answer that.

Oh good, Chris is having a normal one.

For Chris.

You all know this didn’t go over well for him … that’s why you’re reading this.

Scumbag.

That works.

If the shooter could have been framed as some sort of MAGA Chris would be among the first to send mean tweets about the Right.

Trending

You’ve gotta be s**ting us.

Suck it up.

Pathetic all too predictable.

Could be.

Just spitballin’.

DON’T BE SO MEAN TO THE SHOOTER.

Breathtakingly bad.

It really is.

Yeah.

Chris really should spend some time reading the room considering six Christians are dead, three of them were just nine years old. But hey, people are tweeting means things about the trans-movement and stuff. REEE.

***

***

