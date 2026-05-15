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Dem Tim Walz Calls Limping Shooting Victim Steve Scalise ‘Boot Licker’ for Online Walking Cast Photo

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:55 AM on May 15, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

On Thursday, Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise posted a lighthearted pic of himself with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, comparing the medical boots on their legs. Democrat Governor Tim Walz lashed out at fellow Minnesotan Emmers, calling him and Scalise members of ‘The House Boot Licker Caucus.’ Does Walz seriously not know why Scalise is forced to wear that walking cast? 

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The online backlash to Walz was immediate, like a well-deserved boot to the head. (READ)

And it’s a lame, limp-twisted throw at that!

As many posters point out, Walz is totally tone-deaf. Scalise wears a medical boot because he was shot by a leftist gunman who was inspired by the type of ignorant rhetoric Walz often churns out.

Steve Scalise took a bullet from a deranged progressive Democrat whipped into a frenzy by hyperbolic a**holes like you.

— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 14, 2026

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Shooter James T. Hodgkinson targeted Scalise and several other Republican lawmakers during a GOP baseball practice in 2017. Thankfully, U.S. Capitol Police officers took him out before he killed anyone.

Commenters say Walz should know better, but he has the IQ of a sanitary napkin. That explains the caucus he leads.

Superhero? No, superzero.

Posters say if anyone truly knows the taste of boots, it’s Walz.

He loves the flavor of Soros leather.

Do we need to remind anyone of the massive fraud Walz has overseen in Minnesota? There’s a reason he’s currently a lame duck.

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Walz announced in January 2026 that he’ll never run for elected office ever again. No word on whether Tampax is presently considering him to lead up its ‘male’ division when he leaves office after the start of the new year.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt Democrat politicians like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

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DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN PARTY STEVE SCALISE TIM WALZ TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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