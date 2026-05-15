Dem Tim Walz Calls Limping Shooting Victim Steve Scalise ‘Boot Licker’ for Online Walking Cast Photo

On Thursday, Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise posted a lighthearted pic of himself with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, comparing the medical boots on their legs. Democrat Governor Tim Walz lashed out at fellow Minnesotan Emmers, calling him and Scalise members of ‘The House Boot Licker Caucus.’ Does Walz seriously not know why Scalise is forced to wear that walking cast?

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The online backlash to Walz was immediate, like a well-deserved boot to the head. (READ)

The House Boot Licker Caucus is officially up and running. https://t.co/BhJhjujnJt — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) May 14, 2026

Says the bootlicking fraud. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 14, 2026

The fraud-governor throwing stones from his glass house. — Brian Hegseth (@brianhegseth) May 14, 2026

And it’s a lame, limp-twisted throw at that!

As many posters point out, Walz is totally tone-deaf. Scalise wears a medical boot because he was shot by a leftist gunman who was inspired by the type of ignorant rhetoric Walz often churns out.

You do know he was nearly murdered by a wack job who was whipped up by rhetoric, much like the kind you spew.

Shut your face, you oxygen bandit — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) May 14, 2026

Steve Scalise took a bullet from a deranged progressive Democrat whipped into a frenzy by hyperbolic a**holes like you. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 14, 2026

He was shot by a democrat and almost died. Swell fella you are — BillyMumphrey (@dudlydorit) May 15, 2026

They just pretend it didn't happen.

Also, the shooter wanted to harm many more GOP politicians. — Jsors2020 (@jsors2020) May 14, 2026

Steve Scalise walks with a cane because a Democrat shot him. — Flint Ironstag 🇺🇸🐕‍🦺 (@here_garbage) May 14, 2026

Shooter James T. Hodgkinson targeted Scalise and several other Republican lawmakers during a GOP baseball practice in 2017. Thankfully, U.S. Capitol Police officers took him out before he killed anyone.

Commenters say Walz should know better, but he has the IQ of a sanitary napkin. That explains the caucus he leads.

You’re the leader of the Tampon Caucus, dude.



Might want to sit this one out. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 14, 2026

Superhero? No, superzero.

Posters say if anyone truly knows the taste of boots, it’s Walz.

We know whose boots you lick, carpetbagger. pic.twitter.com/JS1DDnPCp4 — suno_boda (@Suno_Boda) May 14, 2026

Speaking of boot licking pic.twitter.com/uBKUJv50do — Rob Knox 🇺🇸 (@Negedex01) May 14, 2026

He loves the flavor of Soros leather.

Do we need to remind anyone of the massive fraud Walz has overseen in Minnesota? There’s a reason he’s currently a lame duck.

Your institutionalized fraud caucus resulted in you not running for a third term. pic.twitter.com/bPAw6DIc6j — NLaRoche 🖖 (@nwlaroche) May 14, 2026

You dropped out of your reelection as an incompetent disgrace—not long after you became the worst VP choice in the history of the Democrat party. Go away. — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) May 14, 2026

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That’s not fair. The worst VP choice in history was his running mate. — Scott Paterno, Shabbos Goy (@ScottPaterno) May 15, 2026

Tweets like this are a great way of letting Minnesotans know that you're going to keep humiliating yourself and our state even after you've left office. — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBlvd1) May 14, 2026

When will this buffoon just go away. He’s an embarrassing skidmark on our nation’s history. — LETSGOBRANDON (@RobertF30180556) May 15, 2026

Walz announced in January 2026 that he’ll never run for elected office ever again. No word on whether Tampax is presently considering him to lead up its ‘male’ division when he leaves office after the start of the new year.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt Democrat politicians like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

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