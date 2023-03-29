The Democrats are totally open to discussion on ways to stop shootings at schools in the United States… unless those proposals go against any narratives, in which case we get scenes like this one:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Rep. Thomas Massie just got in something of a shouting match off the House floor over gun control pic.twitter.com/xvRAoxQQPL — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) March 29, 2023

What did Massie suggest?

🚨Watch: GOP @RepThomasMassie

proposes arming teachers instead DNC Rep. Jamaal Bowman started a shouting match.

pic.twitter.com/TxlIQ0NaFi — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) March 30, 2023

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman didn’t like Republican Rep. Thomas Massie’s proposal for more school security or his data backing it up. As a result, we can see a proposal for greater school security causing a Dem member of Congress to have a tantrum in the halls of Congress:

He wanted to discuss solutions to school shootings, but when I offered a solution he began shouting. When he asked for data, I gave him data, but then he just shouted more. Bring facts. There’s never been a school shooting in the hundreds of schools that allow staff to carry. https://t.co/jInj4GHBDL — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 30, 2023

It’s almost as if the Democrats don’t want to hear proposals for any actual solutions.

Senator Mike Lee responded this way:

This video provides a glimpse into why I have such profound respect for @RepThomasMassie. He’s arguably the smartest, most thoughtful and respectful member of either house of Congress. Even when he’s treated with intense incivility, he responds with kindness without surrendering. https://t.co/9dGjkQgiPd — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 30, 2023

Bowman must consider shouting to be making a logical point.

Bowman is incredibly unhinged. Incapable of listening to reason. Thomas Massie is right. https://t.co/GCqRIJkRCm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 30, 2023

Thomas Massie just casually being the best congressman there is against a performative gun grabber. https://t.co/Lf9fZ8Qt5T — Vincent (@Remedy8404) March 30, 2023

It’s almost impossible to have any rational debate on this issue anymore.

Thomas Massie is a responsible adult trying to talk to a child having a tantrum. https://t.co/vzN5Ot7eEw — A Rather Large Fish🦬⚓️ (@gardenshard) March 30, 2023

Has anyone seen video after video of the violence in NY?

Maybe @JamaalBowmanNY oughta sit down. https://t.co/z21iVTL2Gn — Jean Grey (@smc99870541) March 30, 2023

So many Democrats do not want to hear any suggestion to eliminate school shootings that don’t involve “ban assault weapons” (and the Left’s definition of “assault weapons” remains open to their interpretation).

Update: What Bowman’s complaining about vs. what it’s really about:

Republicans won't do SHIT when it comes to gun violence, but try to tell me to calm down. NO. We can't calm down. People are dying everyday while we wait. pic.twitter.com/38mYYW9cgs — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) March 29, 2023

This incident was all about Bowman directing attention away from who the shooter was, and who the targets and victims were. https://t.co/7Gk4bOkDsR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2023

***

