Man, could Alejandra Caraballo be any grosser? You know what, don’t answer that. We’re not sure how we can even begin to explain to people like Caraballo what the real tragedy is in all of this, but like many others on the Left, in the media, and in the Democratic Party, she is determined to make the monster who killed six Christians the victim.

Sorry, not sorry, the real victims were murdered in cold blood by a trans-shooter.

And no amount of gaslighting or virtue-signaling for her little echo chamber of hate changes that.

But Hale is the real victim!

HURR DURR.

No, they are relieved a child murderer was stopped before she could kill more children.

Yup.

Totally about the trans part.

*eye roll*

It does indeed, and ain’t any of it any good.

***

***

