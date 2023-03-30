Man, could Alejandra Caraballo be any grosser? You know what, don’t answer that. We’re not sure how we can even begin to explain to people like Caraballo what the real tragedy is in all of this, but like many others on the Left, in the media, and in the Democratic Party, she is determined to make the monster who killed six Christians the victim.

Sorry, not sorry, the real victims were murdered in cold blood by a trans-shooter.

And no amount of gaslighting or virtue-signaling for her little echo chamber of hate changes that.

Nashville PD just released bodycam footage and trolls are already using to celebrate the killing of a trans person. pic.twitter.com/uzzBvGG9GM — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) March 28, 2023

But Hale is the real victim!

No, they are relieved a child murderer was stopped before she could kill more children.

SHE! KILLED! THREE! 9 YEAR OLDS!!! Who would cheer for a child murdering psycopath getting what they deserve?!? She deserved WORSE!!! https://t.co/w9A9LmU1C2 — biohazard panda (@SleepyPanda666) March 30, 2023

Ah yes definitely a trans person and not a school shooter makes all the sense https://t.co/dk8ub1gxUD — GabrielK (@GabrielK347) March 30, 2023

Totally about the trans part.

Why wouldn’t we celebrate the killing of a person who shot INNOCENT CHILDREN? https://t.co/Pm8Mzq4dnC — Bronx Nga (@mellymelbx_) March 29, 2023

You’re more worried about the killer being trans than the killer killing innocent children and others. Says alot about your character https://t.co/1XTY515Y1Y — 🇨🇱 (@Bound2Ryan) March 29, 2023

It does indeed, and ain’t any of it any good.

