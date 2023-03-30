Turns out trans-shooter Audrey Hale had considered two other public schools before settling on Covenant Christian but THEY were too secure. Well well well, whaddya’ know? Actual security stopped Hale from shooting up other schools …

Democrats, it’s not the guns.

We secure our banks and our useless politicians, why don’t we secure our children? Our most precious asset?

The Nashville shooter picked that school because it didn't have as much security as others. "Swope told The Post Hale had 'looked at' two other schools, both of which were public, before deciding 'the security was too great to do what she wanted to do.' https://t.co/5XBdbL0Cif — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 30, 2023

From The New York Post:

Hale sent several messages to a former classmate minutes later, and told the woman: “I’m planning to die today … You’ll probably hear about me on the news.” Authorities have revealed the attack was planned and targeted, and Hale had a further cache of weapons hidden throughout the brick-faced home she shared with her parents. Police have not yet released information related to the motive, but said the school — not specific victims — was targeted. Swope told The Post that Hale had “looked at” two other schools, both public, before deciding “the security was too great to do what she wanted to do.” “So she chose a private Christian school, for, probably the reason is that the security is a whole lot less,” he went on.

Secure our schools, folks.

This isn’t difficult.

Aubrey Hale initially chose a different location for her attack Nashville Police Chief: "There was another location that was mentioned, but because of a threat assessment by the suspect of too much security, they decided not to," pic.twitter.com/5cZ1TcfJwv — Rob (@_ROB_29) March 29, 2023

Almost as if ACTUAL, real security is a deterrent.

Who knew?

Oh, that’s right, everyone who’s NOT a total Democrat gun-grabber using gun control as a means to raise money for their campaigns.

That’s right! 👏 Remember, Audrey Hale tried other schools first, but they had TOO MUCH SECURITY. https://t.co/qyOXQWGHH7 — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) March 29, 2023

Schools should not be soft targets.

Period the end.

***

***

