Yeah, it’s definitely the LGBTQ community that needs protecting. *eye roll*

To be fair, we imagine they had this planned long before the trans-shooter, Audrey Hale, killed six Christians including three small children, HOWEVER, the timing of this is so bad. Even for government employees, many of them are probably thinking, ‘What’?

Really @TheJusticeDept … you probably had this planned out ahead of time but gosh, maybe postpone it considering what happened this week? When's the seminar about protecting Christians from LGBTQI+-Motivated Attacks and Threats of Violence? pic.twitter.com/x8Z2bG8Tra — 🐥The🐰FOO🌸 (@PolitiBunny) March 30, 2023

This webinar will provide information about steps to take in the event of an emergency, suspected hate crime, or threat of violence and proactive measures to protect organizations, facilities, and communities.

Imagine if the DOJ had been even just a little more concerned about protecting ALL communities, not just the ones they’ve been weaponizing politically.

I have questions though. Even if pre-planned, where they looking to protect those involve in the April 1 event? That had been known for a little bit. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) March 30, 2023

Good question. Was this planned in advance of the ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ which is still planned for this weekend? Still completely tone-deaf since it’s the community they’re worried about protecting that’s calling for vengeance BUT hey, what do we know?

So DOJ perpetuates the myth of persecuted trans people. Wouldn't it be something if they stuck to the truth, for a change? — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) March 30, 2023

Holy DOJ gaslight. And they wonder why no one trusts them anymore. — Bliff (@BliffHenderson) March 30, 2023

Where is the memo about protecting Christians from violent LGBTQ murderers shooting up Christian schools and churches? — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) March 30, 2023

Fair question.

When do we see seminars protecting Christians? Jews? Children? Families?

Maybe not postpone it but add a seminar about protecting ppl of faith. That is if this was an already scheduled seminar. If this was an impromptu seminar due to the Nashville event, then this is in very poor taste. — Foxy's Crime Scenes (@thewaryfox) March 30, 2023

Even better.

But we’re not going to hold our breath.

Shouldn't that read "Protecting Communities"?? Or are some crimes just not good enough for the Justice Dept to prosecute? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 30, 2023

C’mon now, this is Biden’s DOJ … if they’re not dividing us they’re not doing their jobs.

CBS pisses EVERYONE off claiming they’re still working to confirm Audrey Hale’s ‘gender identity’

