Jake Tapper Wondering If Jill Biden Was Enabling Her Husband Through 'WHAT WE ALL SAW'

As Sam reported, CNN's Joe Tapper has been reading Jill Biden's new memoir, and he posted simply a wide-eyed emoji over a screenshot of a passage in which Biden says her husband in the summer of 2024 was "nowhere near" the point where he wasn't cognitively able to serve, or else she wouldn't have hesitated to tell him to step down.

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Tapper, of course, is the co-author with Alex Thompson of the book "Original Sin," in which he claims the White House fooled the press into thinking everything was perfectly fine with Biden. Biden's "sin" was not stepping down earlier so that Kamala Harris would have had more time to establish herself to run.

Tapper has written a piece for CNN.com about Biden's memoir, from which Thompson drew this excerpt:

.@jaketapper on Jill Biden’s book: “The most charitable interpretation particularly the parts dealing with her husband’s aging, is that she’s having difficulty accepting what’s been happening to him for years. The less forgiving version is that she’s been enabling it and is now… — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 2, 2026

The post continues:

… seeking to try to find an excuse for what we all saw, while also suggesting here and there that there’s much more than maybe even she’s willing to admit to herself.”

Excuse us? What was that again?

“for what we all saw” pic.twitter.com/fZtLpIjs17 — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 2, 2026

What happened to being "fooled" by the White House and its assurances that those videos were "cheap fakes"? Tapper knows full well he was part of the cover-up effort with the rest of the mainstream media and was shameless enough to cash in with a "now it can be told" book after the Democrats had lost the election.

It’s almost as if she knew he was a turnip but pretended he wasn’t. What kind of slimeball would do that? And then write a book? Only a money-grubbing liar would do that. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 2, 2026

Jake and all you other so called journalists protected him and made excuses. Then you all claimed fake videos or edited videos. All of you can eat shit and you can stop wondering why prostitutes are more respected than the media — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) June 2, 2026

She’s not any more guilty of executing a cover-up then what @jaketapper and CNN did for years until Obama told them to stop. — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) June 2, 2026

That’s rich coming from Jake

Tapper who ignored Bidens decline, while shaming people who said otherwise.



But then profits from a book about the same thing he was pretending wasn’t happening. — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) June 2, 2026

If you all saw it, why did you cover it up? — Andrew Ingram (@grhomestore) June 2, 2026

What you "all saw" but still covered up until the election was over and until you and Tapper were peddling your book? — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) June 2, 2026

If you all saw it, where was the reporting about it? And I don't mean your dumb book. Your entire profession willfully ignored it and in most instances insisted it wasn't happening. — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) June 2, 2026

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What's this "we" shit? You all denied his decline until it was impossible to deny. — Derek (Recovering 🧀 Addict) 🇺🇲 (@DerekM121) June 2, 2026

“What we all saw”??



Didn’t you two write a book on how the jOuRnAlisTs just missed the story?🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️



And actively went after those of us who can see clearly with two eyes and a working brain?



Just absolute hacks the both of you. — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) June 2, 2026

We? Fucking WE??



You lot LIED until your pants were on fire about it. — Squiffy (@Squiffy1025) June 2, 2026

Yes, WE all saw it. And then we were shamed by Tapper for making light of Biden's lifelong stutter … until the election was lost and it was safe to write the book about how the media all missed the story. We saw, they saw, everyone saw.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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