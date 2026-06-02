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Jake Tapper Wondering If Jill Biden Was Enabling Her Husband Through 'WHAT WE ALL SAW'

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on June 02, 2026
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

As Sam reported, CNN's Joe Tapper has been reading Jill Biden's new memoir, and he posted simply a wide-eyed emoji over a screenshot of a passage in which Biden says her husband in the summer of 2024 was "nowhere near" the point where he wasn't cognitively able to serve, or else she wouldn't have hesitated to tell him to step down.

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Tapper, of course, is the co-author with Alex Thompson of the book "Original Sin," in which he claims the White House fooled the press into thinking everything was perfectly fine with Biden. Biden's "sin" was not stepping down earlier so that Kamala Harris would have had more time to establish herself to run.

Tapper has written a piece for CNN.com about Biden's memoir, from which Thompson drew this excerpt:

The post continues: 

… seeking to try to find an excuse for what we all saw, while also suggesting here and there that there’s much more than maybe even she’s willing to admit to herself.”

Excuse us? What was that again?

What happened to being "fooled" by the White House and its assurances that those videos were "cheap fakes"? Tapper knows full well he was part of the cover-up effort with the rest of the mainstream media and was shameless enough to cash in with a "now it can be told" book after the Democrats had lost the election.

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Yes, WE all saw it. And then we were shamed by Tapper for making light of Biden's lifelong stutter … until the election was lost and it was safe to write the book about how the media all missed the story. We saw, they saw, everyone saw.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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CNN JAKE TAPPER JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

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