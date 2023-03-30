OMG! NOT MEMES!

David Hogg complaining about ‘gun rights’ activists sending him memes, calling them ‘sources’ to back up their arguments is both peak Hogg and peak Twitter. People aren’t sending him memes to back up their arguments, they’re sending him memes because it’s funny.

Ol’ Harvard really walked into this one:

Bro.

No.

Just take the L next time.

Or you know, don’t, because this is pretty funny.

Too soon?

Yeah, too soon.

Ask not what your meme can do for you, but what you can do for your meme!

Meep.

Serio.

Yup, at some point it’s time to take the L. Especially when you’ve been known to call for a meme-war yourself:

OOPSIE.

Ok, that’s awesome. Except there are plenty of women who would ask the Founders to make the Second crystal clear as well.

Too funny.

Thanks for the laugh, David.

***

