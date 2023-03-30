OMG! NOT MEMES!

David Hogg complaining about ‘gun rights’ activists sending him memes, calling them ‘sources’ to back up their arguments is both peak Hogg and peak Twitter. People aren’t sending him memes to back up their arguments, they’re sending him memes because it’s funny.

Ol’ Harvard really walked into this one:

The number of conservative “gun rights” activists that send me memes as their sources to back up their is hilarious. If you have resorted to memes to back up your arguments you have lost. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) March 30, 2023

Bro.

No.

Just take the L next time.

Or you know, don’t, because this is pretty funny.

It never hurts to try pic.twitter.com/LGt6xvKiOb — \The Reapers Son\ (@xTheReapersSon) March 30, 2023

Too soon?

Yeah, too soon.

"…sources to back up their is hilarious."

Back up their what?

Don't make fun of others' arguments if you can't write a sentence. pic.twitter.com/2CaiGpS9C7 — Walter Watson (@crazywalt77) March 30, 2023

Ask not what your meme can do for you, but what you can do for your meme!

Oh, I dunno. This one seems a perfect fit. pic.twitter.com/VaitBhBZS5 — The Literate Neanderthal (@LDresselhaus) March 30, 2023

Meep.

Serio.

Every time you post something you rack up another pic.twitter.com/WVLREcbLsd — Sean (@sus_step_bro) March 30, 2023

Yup, at some point it’s time to take the L. Especially when you’ve been known to call for a meme-war yourself:

RT if you wish to enlist in the meme war against hate and misinformation from the alt-right — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) May 25, 2018

OOPSIE.

Ok, that’s awesome. Except there are plenty of women who would ask the Founders to make the Second crystal clear as well.

Too funny.

Thanks for the laugh, David.

***

Related:

So … NOT the guns: Nashville trans-shooter skipped other schools because ‘security was too great’

Leaked DOJ email shows tone-deaf webinar about protecting LGBTQ community from ‘hate and attacks’ (screenshot)

EPIC receipt-filled thread just decimates media/Dems/Lefties making Nashville trans-shooter the VICTIM

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!