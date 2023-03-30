Someone close to Biden should tell him about the transgender shooter. They should use small words and even some pictures, but they should find a way to tell him because WOOF, we’ve seen him make some tone-deaf speeches and proclamations, but THIS one is especially bad.

Biden says transgender people 'shape our nation's soul' in official proclamation https://t.co/voPj4QsK1w — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 30, 2023

From Fox News:

President Biden issued an official proclamation declaring that transgender Americans “shape our nation’s soul” and established a holiday relating to the group this week. Biden issued the proclamation Thursday to mark March 31, 2023, as the Transgender Day of Visibility, a day some transgender activists have renamed to “day of vengeance.” “Transgender Americans shape our Nation’s soul — proudly serving in the military, curing deadly diseases, holding elected office, running thriving businesses, fighting for justice, raising families, and much more,” Biden wrote in the Thursday morning proclamation.

They shape our nation’s soul.

Really, bro?

1.6 % of the US adult population is transgender. They do not define our country. — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) March 30, 2023

So will they get their multiple awards and WH invites during that week? Or will they continue to give them during Women’s History Month ? — JordanRN (@Jordan735141073) March 30, 2023

Just stop this nonsense. Trans people are not even comfortable with who they were/are, this is not the soul of our Nation. The men who gave everything, the farmer who feeds us, those that help keep the lights on, those that pay taxes, who vote, and cherish their freedoms. They… — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) March 30, 2023

I guess this official proclamation is why they have not released the Covenant shooter’s manifesto? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) March 30, 2023

It is impressively bad, even for Biden.

Wonder who actually wrote it.

