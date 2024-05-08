Absolute Turnip: Nina Turner Gets SCHOOLED After Saying Israel's War on Hamas Is 'Genocide'

Nina Turner is a perennial Twitchy favorite because, well, she has some very hot takes on certain subjects. We told you about her 'you cannot war your way to peace' argument (*cough* Japan *cough*), which went very badly for her. This one may top that:

It’s not war, it’s ethnic cleansing.



It’s not war, it’s genocide. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 6, 2024

Oh, honey, no.

No it's not.

It's war. A war Hamas started, and one Israel intends to end.

It’s war. Yet another of the Find Out Wars. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 7, 2024

The FA part was 10/7, and Hamas has been in the FO stage since then.

It’s war… you just suck at it. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 7, 2024

Yep.

The whole of Gaza could be dust if Israel wished it — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) May 7, 2024

Bingo.

If this was 'genocide' or 'ethnic cleansing', the war would've been over October 8.

It is not a genocide. I would think that you would know what words mean. But that’s silly. You’re an absolute turnip. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) May 7, 2024

She doesn't know what words mean, alas.

Off topic, but we'll allow it.

Release the hostages and surrender — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 7, 2024

That's all they have to do.

That's something the losing side says in a war. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) May 7, 2024

And Hamas is losing, deserves to lose, and the world will be better off once they're obliterated.

My day just got 100 times better pic.twitter.com/OtjLMMVStw — Lachlan Phillips exo/acc 👾 (@bitcloud) May 7, 2024

And miss out on her idiotic takes? Where's the fun in that?

It’s war, and the bad guys are losing.



Deal with it, Commie. — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 7, 2024

Cope and seethe.

Heh.

And what was 10/7? — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) May 7, 2024

Please answer this question, Nina.

It’s literally war, and it’s one that HAMAS wanted. — Brian Jackson (@brianjackson502) May 7, 2024

Yep. Hamas is getting what it wanted. Good and hard.

Agree. That’s exactly what Hamas is attempting. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) May 6, 2024

Yes. Hamas is the one engaging in genocide and ethnic cleansing. They've said that's their goal.

One side uses precision weapons at great risk and expense to take out individual targets, specific threats. This is modern warfare.



The other side launches 1000’s of un guided rockets into civilian population centers and invades youth music festivals. This is attempted genocide. https://t.co/mDfwskGqlr — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 8, 2024

There's a difference.

One Nina chooses not to see.

No, it's war, and your genocidal bros are going to lose, and they are going to lose HUGE. https://t.co/nBM4qldVBV — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) May 7, 2024

HUGE.

And we're here to watch it.

If it was ethnic cleansing or genocide it would have been wrapped up by October 14th. https://t.co/Q8HLNjLrx3 — PoohThePoleDancer (@PoleDancingPooh) May 8, 2024

Exactly what we said.

Gaza would be a parking lot if this was ethnic cleansing or genocide.

Pretty sure the Israeli government is showing *incredible restraint* here that would not be shown if they were going for actual genocide.



Do you know what genocide means? https://t.co/wWFyaZcjyg — Kaya (@sisterinferior) May 7, 2024

No, she doesn't.

You know you are historically on the wrong side when you have to change the meaning of words to make your point.



We can all hate the fact that innocents anywhere are dying. But what you're seeing in Gaza is warfare in an urban environment with terrorists who use human shields. https://t.co/mwJG74kYEZ — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) May 8, 2024

All of this.

Hamas started this on 10/7. Hamas uses human shields. Hamas has made it very clear they would wipe every Jew and Israel off the map if given the chance.

Israel is not going to give them that chance.

And Nina is mad about that. Which says a lot about Nina, and none of it good.

She didn't condemn Hamas for killing innocent men, women, and children on 10/7. But she expects Israel not to respond to that act of war.

And now that Israel has responded and is pummeling Hamas, she joins the chorus of smooth brains screaming 'Genocide!' as if her opinion matters one iota to the people of Israel.