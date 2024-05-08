'Here's One Big Reason' the CEO of NPR Declined to Testify at Today's...
Shocker! The Biden Years Have Made People Less Receptive to Left's Climate Doomsday...
WH Human Shields Protect Biden From Questions About Pausing Shipments to Israel
Elon Musk Reveals What Keeps Him Up at Night
'Best Headline of This Election Cycle': RFK Jr. Says Docs Found Dead Worm...
Hollywood Fan of the Clintons Gets the Marital Infidelity Vapors About Trump
Princeton Hunger Strikers Now Complaining School Officials Aren't Monitoring Their Medical...
This Week's Unsung Hero: Contractor Paints Over Protesters Standing in Front of Vandalized...
Sheer Panda-monium in China: Taizhou Zoo Unveils Unique New 'Panda Exhibit'
Politico: ‘Swagger’ Was Once Journalism’s Calling Card
AGHamilton Shares Poignant and Personal Insight into the Jewish Experience After October 7
Brian Krassenstein Tries to White Knight for Kathy Hochul After Racist Computer Remark
Randi Weingarten Horrified by School Closures - In Gaza
John Fetterman Should Be Awarded Ownership of TikTok After this Sick Twitter Burn

Absolute Turnip: Nina Turner Gets SCHOOLED After Saying Israel's War on Hamas Is 'Genocide'

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 08, 2024
Twitchy

Nina Turner is a perennial Twitchy favorite because, well, she has some very hot takes on certain subjects. We told you about her 'you cannot war your way to peace' argument (*cough* Japan *cough*), which went very badly for her. This one may top that:

Advertisement

Oh, honey, no.

No it's not.

It's war. A war Hamas started, and one Israel intends to end.

The FA part was 10/7, and Hamas has been in the FO stage since then.

Yep.

Bingo.

If this was 'genocide' or 'ethnic cleansing', the war would've been over October 8.

She doesn't know what words mean, alas.

Off topic, but we'll allow it.

That's all they have to do.

And Hamas is losing, deserves to lose, and the world will be better off once they're obliterated.

And miss out on her idiotic takes? Where's the fun in that?

Recommended

'Here's One Big Reason' the CEO of NPR Declined to Testify at Today's Bias Hearing
Doug P.
Advertisement

Cope and seethe.

Heh.

Please answer this question, Nina.

Yep. Hamas is getting what it wanted. Good and hard.

Yes. Hamas is the one engaging in genocide and ethnic cleansing. They've said that's their goal.

There's a difference.

One Nina chooses not to see.

HUGE.

And we're here to watch it.

Exactly what we said.

Gaza would be a parking lot if this was ethnic cleansing or genocide.

Advertisement

No, she doesn't.

All of this.

Hamas started this on 10/7. Hamas uses human shields. Hamas has made it very clear they would wipe every Jew and Israel off the map if given the chance.

Israel is not going to give them that chance.

And Nina is mad about that. Which says a lot about Nina, and none of it good.

She didn't condemn Hamas for killing innocent men, women, and children on 10/7. But she expects Israel not to respond to that act of war.

And now that Israel has responded and is pummeling Hamas, she joins the chorus of smooth brains screaming 'Genocide!' as if her opinion matters one iota to the people of Israel.

Tags: GAZA GENOCIDE HAMAS ISRAEL NINA TURNER WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Here's One Big Reason' the CEO of NPR Declined to Testify at Today's Bias Hearing
Doug P.
This Week's Unsung Hero: Contractor Paints Over Protesters Standing in Front of Vandalized Wall
Grateful Calvin
Shocker! The Biden Years Have Made People Less Receptive to Left's Climate Doomsday BS
Doug P.
'Best Headline of This Election Cycle': RFK Jr. Says Docs Found Dead Worm in His BRAIN
Amy Curtis
WH Human Shields Protect Biden From Questions About Pausing Shipments to Israel
Doug P.
Princeton Hunger Strikers Now Complaining School Officials Aren't Monitoring Their Medical Condition
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Here's One Big Reason' the CEO of NPR Declined to Testify at Today's Bias Hearing Doug P.
Advertisement