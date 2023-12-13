Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This...
Nina Turner's Hot Take on War and Peace

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 13, 2023
Meme

Nina Turner is a Twitchy regular, usually because her takes on any given issue are way off base.

This is a take that is even more off base for Nina, and thats quite the accomplishment.

This flies in the face of eons of human history, but that's Nina for you.

I mean, after we nuked Japan in 1945, it put a pretty definitive end to their warmongering, didn't it?

'Logic' is not the word we'd use, but yes.

Apparently the Civil War shouldn't have been fought because you can't get peace through war.

She must've skipped history class.

Total mystery.

And that's how you do it.

Since time immemorial.

Not a permanent peace, anyway.

It is embarrassing.

Nina can't answer that question. It'll break her brain.

It solved a bunch of problems.

Amen.

But she's gonna try really, really hard.

Sounds pretty peaceful to me.

Yes it is.

A very good analogy.

Wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong.

We giggled. That would explain a lot, frankly.

It means 'If you want peace, prepare for war', for those who do not speak Latin.

This gif made us laugh out loud.

No, you cannot.

When someone has a 'War is not the answer' bumper sticker on their car, this writer is fond of saying, 'It depends on the question.'

Because it does.

No, it's not how this works.

For the Left, they literally think history began yesterday. It's very Orwellian of them, and very amusing for those of us who know history.

***

