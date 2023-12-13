Nina Turner's Hot Take on War and Peace

Nina Turner is a Twitchy regular, usually because her takes on any given issue are way off base.

This is a take that is even more off base for Nina, and thats quite the accomplishment.

Advertisement

You cannot war your way to peace — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) December 13, 2023

This flies in the face of eons of human history, but that's Nina for you.

I mean, after we nuked Japan in 1945, it put a pretty definitive end to their warmongering, didn't it?

You would've opposed the Civil War for this reason then? Why fight a war to end slavery... That's your logic? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 13, 2023

'Logic' is not the word we'd use, but yes.

Apparently the Civil War shouldn't have been fought because you can't get peace through war.

You didn’t take history classes, did you? That’s precisely how you end wars. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 13, 2023

She must've skipped history class.

Nazi Germany would like to reply, but for some strange reason they can't. I wonder why? — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) December 13, 2023

Total mystery.

If you kill all your enemies you can. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) December 13, 2023

And that's how you do it.

Except for, yknow, all of history https://t.co/6s2xUZmNaC — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) December 13, 2023

Since time immemorial.

No war in the history of humanity has ever ended in peace



I’m sorry of you don’t like it but facts don’t care about your feelings https://t.co/tQPTAB6hD1 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 13, 2023

Not a permanent peace, anyway.

What kind of hack cliche nonsense is this? It is embarassing that an adult would utter this nonsense in public. https://t.co/DFqae9Vlnc — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 13, 2023

It is embarrassing.

Nina can't answer that question. It'll break her brain.

It solved a bunch of problems.

Amen.

You cannot platitude tweet your way to relevance. https://t.co/Tldl2TODTr — Dusty (@dustopian) December 13, 2023

But she's gonna try really, really hard.

Japan and Germany have not attacked us for a very long time ... almost 80 years https://t.co/dkUosk371r — Damsel in Dissent 🇲🇹 🦋 (@starboard_light) December 13, 2023

Sounds pretty peaceful to me.

This is exactly how peace is achieved. https://t.co/AHAxQLBare — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) December 13, 2023

Yes it is.

This is like saying you cannot sex your way into parenthood. https://t.co/YSMvacQHs3 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 13, 2023

Advertisement

A very good analogy.

Wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong.

We giggled. That would explain a lot, frankly.

Why has the phrase "si vis pacem, para bellum" managed to survive in various versions since the 4th century BC, Nina? https://t.co/BoVvO2mM6A pic.twitter.com/PowkMnDfYI — Demiurgent🥃🖤 (@tr0g) December 13, 2023

It means 'If you want peace, prepare for war', for those who do not speak Latin.

This gif made us laugh out loud.

And you cannot peace your way out of war with an entity determined to destroy you. https://t.co/rCMWfHBzAx — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) December 13, 2023

No, you cannot.

This pious-sounding trope needs to be retired. As distasteful as it may be, states can absolutely achieve their goals through war.



There's a reason war is referred to as "politics by other means." https://t.co/Eju8nywlbt — Suleiman Grundy (@ghettoglass) December 13, 2023

When someone has a 'War is not the answer' bumper sticker on their car, this writer is fond of saying, 'It depends on the question.'

Advertisement

Because it does.

No, it's not how this works.

The modern left is so detached from human history that it's almost impressive. https://t.co/tE1D2fsd5U — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) December 13, 2023

For the Left, they literally think history began yesterday. It's very Orwellian of them, and very amusing for those of us who know history.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!