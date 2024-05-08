Time for Another Episode of 'Joe Biden vs. Teleprompter'
BUSTED: Mayor Bowser Flew to Masters Tourney on Jet Paid by Developers With...
Rep. Adam Schiff Has a Meltdown as Another Donald Trump Trial Faces a...
Fulton County Vindication, Master Plan Falling Apart, Democrats in Shambles!
'Remember This Beauty?' James Woods Flashes Back to Worst Moments From 'The Party...
CA Finds Solution to Minimum Wage Hike Layoffs: Ban Self-Checkouts
Absolute Turnip: Nina Turner Gets SCHOOLED After Saying Israel's War on Hamas Is...
'Here's One Big Reason' the CEO of NPR Declined to Testify at Today's...
Shocker! The Biden Years Have Made People Less Receptive to Left's Climate Doomsday...
WH Human Shields Protect Biden From Questions About Pausing Shipments to Israel
Elon Musk Reveals What Keeps Him Up at Night
'Best Headline of This Election Cycle': RFK Jr. Says Docs Found Dead Worm...
Hollywood Fan of the Clintons Gets the Marital Infidelity Vapors About Trump
Princeton Hunger Strikers Now Complaining School Officials Aren't Monitoring Their Medical...

Corrupt UNRWA Caught STEALING and SELLING Humanitarian Aid Meant for Gaza

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on May 08, 2024
AngieArtist


The United Nations is a corrupt, feckless, fascist body. From calling Hamas a 'political movement' instead of the terror organization it is, to the U.S. defunding the UNRWA for its involvement in October 7 (but they were still nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize) they make matters worse wherever they go.

Advertisement

So it's no surprise to us that the UNRWA has been busted stealing and selling humanitarian aide meant for Gaza.

More from The Jerusalem Post:

UNRWA has been caught stealing and then selling humanitarian aid that came into Gaza that was intended to be given to Palestinian civilians, UN Watch reported on Wednesday, citing reports published by Palestinians in "an UNRWA-related chatroom."

The Watch report also claims that those who report UNRWA's actions with the humanitarian aid "face reprisals."

According to the report, Palestinians claimed that staff working for the UN agency “have their homes full of aid.” Additionally, a UNRWA warehouse chief sold 50 cartons of food for $5,000.

Wow.

Just wow.

Same.

Defund it, defund the UN, sell that property in lower Manhattan and salt the earth.

Of course they will.

Recommended

Rep. Adam Schiff Has a Meltdown as Another Donald Trump Trial Faces a Delay
Brett T.
Advertisement

But Israel needs to stop defending itself because Gaza is suffering.

Sure. Here's the rest of the thread:

Advertisement

Just damning evidence.

Sums it up.

And they'll never face consequences.

This is how the narrative will play out.

Yep.

Advertisement

Wouldn't surprise us.

Nobody is surprised by this.

Exactly.

Tags: AID CORRUPTION GAZA ISRAEL UNITED NATIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Adam Schiff Has a Meltdown as Another Donald Trump Trial Faces a Delay
Brett T.
'Remember This Beauty?' James Woods Flashes Back to Worst Moments From 'The Party of Science'
Doug P.
CA Finds Solution to Minimum Wage Hike Layoffs: Ban Self-Checkouts
Amy Curtis
BUSTED: Mayor Bowser Flew to Masters Tourney on Jet Paid by Developers With City Business Ties
Amy Curtis
Fulton County Vindication, Master Plan Falling Apart, Democrats in Shambles!
Twitchy Video
Absolute Turnip: Nina Turner Gets SCHOOLED After Saying Israel's War on Hamas Is 'Genocide'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Adam Schiff Has a Meltdown as Another Donald Trump Trial Faces a Delay Brett T.
Advertisement