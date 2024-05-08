Corrupt UNRWA Caught STEALING and SELLING Humanitarian Aid Meant for Gaza

No wonder they're not evacuating. https://t.co/sj0ohEcLe1 — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) May 8, 2024





The United Nations is a corrupt, feckless, fascist body. From calling Hamas a 'political movement' instead of the terror organization it is, to the U.S. defunding the UNRWA for its involvement in October 7 (but they were still nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize) they make matters worse wherever they go.

So it's no surprise to us that the UNRWA has been busted stealing and selling humanitarian aide meant for Gaza.

BREAKING: UNRWA has been caught stealing and then selling humanitarian aid that came into Gaza that was intended to be given to Palestinian civilians, @UNWatch reported, citing reports published by Palestinians in "an UNRWA-related chatroom."https://t.co/clthyJUvY0 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) May 8, 2024

More from The Jerusalem Post:

UNRWA has been caught stealing and then selling humanitarian aid that came into Gaza that was intended to be given to Palestinian civilians, UN Watch reported on Wednesday, citing reports published by Palestinians in "an UNRWA-related chatroom." The Watch report also claims that those who report UNRWA's actions with the humanitarian aid "face reprisals." According to the report, Palestinians claimed that staff working for the UN agency “have their homes full of aid.” Additionally, a UNRWA warehouse chief sold 50 cartons of food for $5,000.

BREAKING: UNRWA staff stealing and selling humanitarian aid, Gazans report

• UNRWA warehouse chief sold 50 cartons of food for $5,000

• Pampers, canned sweets, tissues stolen and sold at UNRWA school door

• UNRWA staff “have their homes full of aid”https://t.co/7cXGzrSUGj — UN Watch (@UNWatch) May 8, 2024

2/ Dr. Izzat Shatat: “Open thefts from shelter workers. The director of a school warehouse came with 50 cartons of food distributed in UNRWA schools and sold them to a merchant for $100 per carton. How did he take out this amount of cartons? Where is the administration?” pic.twitter.com/mHeRVCrtXy — UN Watch (@UNWatch) May 8, 2024

3/ UNRWA staffer Mohammed Musa al-Sawalhi (ID# 10221667) recounts abuses by UNRWA employees: “80% of employees in the shelters have no morals or dignity. They have their homes full of aid and not only them, but their loved ones with them” https://t.co/nb3e9fQCRy pic.twitter.com/MxhYz22zHJ — UN Watch (@UNWatch) May 8, 2024

4/ Deema: “When will the directors of UNRWA centers in schools, especially Rafah Preparatory Girls School B, stop stealing the food and needs of the displaced?” https://t.co/YF9CtRYjiv pic.twitter.com/ZmO6QRJuS8 — UN Watch (@UNWatch) May 8, 2024

5/ These are but a handful of countless messages accusing UNRWA staff, including directors, of stealing aid at the expense of Gaza's in need. Yet for the past months, these calls have fallen on deaf ears. Whistleblowers insist nothing has been done. Why, @UNLazzarini? — UN Watch (@UNWatch) May 8, 2024

6/ Mohammed al-Azeeb: “Employees of the shelters stole and sold from underneath the shelters, and district officials rummaged through the aid cartons and stole the items, and their brothers sold them to the poor… Corruption is widespread.” https://t.co/lOgEdNvIvy pic.twitter.com/arKtNuFRE9 — UN Watch (@UNWatch) May 8, 2024

7/ “I am an UNRWA employee in the shelter. I am completely dissatisfied with [UNRWA] and its honesty in distributing aid — due to the thefts. Displaced people do not get their right to food and non-food aid, rather it is distributed at night and sold in front of our eyes.” pic.twitter.com/DnFQgNPT0P — UN Watch (@UNWatch) May 8, 2024

8/ “A young engineer with great morals was in charge of the store. Because he prevented attempted theft in the store by the night administration, he was arbitrarily transferred on charges of embezzlement. This burned our hearts, because he is the only honest one in the school.” pic.twitter.com/a8cwlkOLpR — UN Watch (@UNWatch) May 8, 2024

1. Fake a famine

2. Demand more aid

3. Resell the aid

4. Profit https://t.co/qw3hCpljT4 — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) May 8, 2024

UNRWA says they are indispensable. How dare you question them. What about Israel? https://t.co/TqJg6JYkT7 — Cartright (@Vandalay_Inc) May 8, 2024

UNRWA is a terrorist org and an arm of Hamas



any one of their agents killed in Rafa should be considered a killed terrorists https://t.co/A9Zf5HCQ0l — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) May 8, 2024

Hey @macklemore isn’t that super catchy pro-Hamas song of yours benefiting the UNRWA? https://t.co/WPhutSgBQa — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 8, 2024

In a surprise to nobody @UNRWA staff are stealing and profiting off humanitarian aid. https://t.co/rGYdOZy04G — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 8, 2024

