'Morally Compromised Bureaucrat': Watch What UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths Says About Hamas

The United Nations may want to sit this one out, given what the UNRWA got in hot water for recently, but their Relief Chief, Martin Griffiths, didn't get the memo.

Advertisement

“Hamas is not a terrorist group, but for us as you know is a political movement”. - Martin Griffiths, United Nations Relief Chief



We have no words. pic.twitter.com/WTx4lia9Yz — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 15, 2024

More from The Jerusalem Post:

UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths told a representative from Sky News on Wednesday that he did not consider Hamas to be a terrorist group. Asked about the feasibility of Israel’s military goal to eliminate Hamas and disallow the terrorist group from having any governing say in Gaza, Griffiths responded “Hamas is not a terrorist group for us, as you know, it is a political movement. But, I think it is very very difficult to dislodge these groups without a negotiated solution; which includes their aspirations. “I can not think of an example offhand of a place where a victory through warfare has succeeded against a well-entrenched group, terrorist or otherwise.”

Germany would like a word, Mr. Griffiths.

He looks like the very embodiment of the morally compromised bureaucrat. https://t.co/HlnnP7YRb3 — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) February 15, 2024

Yes he does. Because he is.

He is quite literally “legitimatising” (or attempting to) all the horrible things Hamas did.



Which then sets a frightening precedent.



If any group wishes to repeat what they did.



Anywhere else in the world.

Don’t worry.



The UN will let you off as a “political movement” — Kosher🎗 (@KosherCockney) February 15, 2024

They've already said Hamas is a 'resistance' movement against Israel.

They'll excuse any behavior if it supports their latest cause du jour or political agenda.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by multiple countries, including the United States, Israel, and the European Union. — ꧁ঔৣ☬Ākhįł☬ঔৣ꧂ (@akhil_nair_777) February 15, 2024

Whoops.

Hold on a minute guys and gals, I gotta take the U.N. out where it belongs... pic.twitter.com/9roRuWGTvj — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) February 15, 2024

That's where it belongs.

Let’s keep working hard to give money to the UN! — Eioan (@dcxlr8) February 15, 2024

Let's not.

Hamas are a terrorist group that gang rapes, beheads, burns alive, stabs to death, tortures, slaughters and kidnaps and UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths says it's not a terrorist group, it's a political organisation. Defund the UN full-stop! What a joke! https://t.co/eGRGZPoZCF — Kate Pritchard (@KatePri14608408) February 15, 2024

A very un-funny joke.

Dufund, remove the people from the US, and burn the building down. https://t.co/MYSET4MlyX — Viking Rob (@VikingRobVWO) February 15, 2024

And salt the earth for good measure.

You know, that United Nations building in NYC would make an amazing veterans center. https://t.co/Lk9bglAiZB — Cody Melby 🇺🇸🇲🇨🏴‍☠️ (@cm_19d) February 15, 2024

Advertisement

Also a good idea.

He’s right. Hamas is a political

movement. And its political platform is “kill the Jews wherever you may find them.” https://t.co/Z0aS3v2TTT — ShipofTheseus (@JewishSpaceLazr) February 15, 2024

A fair point.

This really should be the beginning of the end of the UN. https://t.co/lZZIZAnoNh — Dr Brian of London 🇮🇱 (@brianoflondon) February 15, 2024

It has long outlived its purpose and usefulness.

Now it's a bunch of leftwing bureaucrats who want to run our lives.

"Yes, they murdered and/or kidnapped a couple thousand Jews (and a few Americans, to boot). But that's just politics!" https://t.co/jlKPBMr8YT — Mavyak (@mavyak) February 15, 2024

Somehow, we think if any other group did this, it wouldn't be excused as 'political' by the UN.

Then you wonder how @UNRWA became the work agency for the terrorists of Hamas. https://t.co/DNwD8lvD5G — E.A. JazakJazak (@EA50877148) February 15, 2024

Total mystery how that happened.

Say that again after Hamas rapes and kills your family. https://t.co/gJwravDwdL — Fran Auerbach (@franauerbach) February 15, 2024

Some of them would still excuse Hamas, even if they did.

Scary thought, isn't it?

These U.N. Officials are supporting terrorists. Israel should completely withdraw from the U.N., ban all officials from their land, and arrest any of their operatives on sight in Gaza. The U.N. is a an enemy of western civilization. https://t.co/xT0vGiBvfU — Daniel Alter (@DAlter007) February 15, 2024

Advertisement

It would be glorious to see Israel do that. And other nations should follow suit.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!