The Left’s Propaganda War Is Breaking Down

'Morally Compromised Bureaucrat': Watch What UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths Says About Hamas

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 15, 2024
Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

The United Nations may want to sit this one out, given what the UNRWA got in hot water for recently, but their Relief Chief, Martin Griffiths, didn't get the memo.

More from The Jerusalem Post:

UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths told a representative from Sky News on Wednesday that he did not consider Hamas to be a terrorist group. 

Asked about the feasibility of Israel’s military goal to eliminate Hamas and disallow the terrorist group from having any governing say in Gaza, Griffiths responded “Hamas is not a terrorist group for us, as you know, it is a political movement. But, I think it is very very difficult to dislodge these groups without a negotiated solution; which includes their aspirations.

“I can not think of an example offhand of a place where a victory through warfare has succeeded against a well-entrenched group, terrorist or otherwise.”

Germany would like a word, Mr. Griffiths.

Yes he does. Because he is.

They've already said Hamas is a 'resistance' movement against Israel.

They'll excuse any behavior if it supports their latest cause du jour or political agenda.

Whoops.

That's where it belongs.

Let's not.

A very un-funny joke.

And salt the earth for good measure.

Also a good idea.

A fair point.

It has long outlived its purpose and usefulness.

Now it's a bunch of leftwing bureaucrats who want to run our lives.

Somehow, we think if any other group did this, it wouldn't be excused as 'political' by the UN.

Total mystery how that happened.

Some of them would still excuse Hamas, even if they did.

Scary thought, isn't it?

It would be glorious to see Israel do that. And other nations should follow suit.

***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL TERROR TERRORISM TERRORIST UN

