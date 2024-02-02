'Sick Joke': UNRWA Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize and Nobody's Very Surprised

LGBTQ+ Activist Demands Kids Be Exposed to Radical Gender Ideology
Doug P.  |  10:10 AM on February 02, 2024
Twitchy

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency is taking a financial hit after Israel produced evidence that about a dozen UNRWA staffers were with Hamas during the attacks on October 7th:

The evidence provided by Israel alleging that roughly a dozen UNRWA staffers participated in Hamas’s October 7 terror onslaught is “highly credible,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, as media outlets published additional details on the implicated employees, including photos from an Israeli dossier.

“We haven’t had the ability to investigate [the allegations] ourselves. But they are highly, highly credible,” Blinken said during a press conference.

The UNRWA said suspension of donations could force them to shut down operations:

Oh no! Anyway...

The Nobel Prize nominations are now coming in, and it's not a surprise that the UNRWA is among the Peace Prize nominees:

Well what a shocker (cue eye roll). 

A Norwegian politician made the nomination, and it wouldn't at all be a shocker if the UNRWA is among the finalists:

You can't make this stuff up.

*** 

