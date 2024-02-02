'Sick Joke': UNRWA Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize and Nobody's Very Surprised

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency is taking a financial hit after Israel produced evidence that about a dozen UNRWA staffers were with Hamas during the attacks on October 7th:

The evidence provided by Israel alleging that roughly a dozen UNRWA staffers participated in Hamas’s October 7 terror onslaught is “highly credible,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, as media outlets published additional details on the implicated employees, including photos from an Israeli dossier. “We haven’t had the ability to investigate [the allegations] ourselves. But they are highly, highly credible,” Blinken said during a press conference.

The UNRWA said suspension of donations could force them to shut down operations:

"If funding remains suspended, we will most likely be forced to shut down our operations by end of February” @UNLazzarini



🚨 STATEMENT📍#GazaStrip: Humanitarian crisis deepens at a time funding suspensions put @UNRWA aid operations in peril ⬇️https://t.co/nvSrZntnHa pic.twitter.com/BrC8D4PG4O — UNRWA (@UNRWA) February 1, 2024

Oh no! Anyway...

Boy… I bet you regret sending Hamas fighters into Israel to kill Jews. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 2, 2024

Good. You should all be prosecuted as well. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) February 1, 2024

The Nobel Prize nominations are now coming in, and it's not a surprise that the UNRWA is among the Peace Prize nominees:

No, this is not a sick joke. This is for real. pic.twitter.com/P1wj6J5bFb — Joo🎗️ (@JoosyJew) February 2, 2024

Siri, how would you define ‘cynicism’?



UNRWA has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.



Despite evidence which ties workers at UNWRA - a Palestinian aid agency in Gaza - to violence during the Hamas-led massacre on Israel, a Norwegian politician said Thursday that he has… pic.twitter.com/SMHtILks0q — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) February 2, 2024

Well what a shocker (cue eye roll).

Arafat received the Nobel Peace Prize, and like him UNRWA has contributed--in a significantly negative way--to the prospects for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. — Wasted Thoughts (@wasted_comments) February 2, 2024

A Norwegian politician made the nomination, and it wouldn't at all be a shocker if the UNRWA is among the finalists:

I kind of hope they win so people can finally see that the Nobel Peace Prize is and has been a joke for a very long time.



Not that people ever see anything but, whatever https://t.co/saBQil7tOs — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 2, 2024

You can't make this stuff up.

***

