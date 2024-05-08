Time for Another Episode of 'Joe Biden vs. Teleprompter'
BUSTED: Mayor Bowser Flew to Masters Tourney on Jet Paid by Developers With City Business Ties

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 08, 2024
Twitchy Meme

Back in April, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser -- who admitted not being a fan of golf -- took a trip to Augusta and attended the Masters, golfing's premier tournament.

This is how it was covered at the time:

And this:

Well, we've learned more, and it turns out she didn't use taxpayer funds for it, but rather it was paid for by a developer with significant business in front of the city.

More from Washington City Paper:

Mayor Muriel Bowser, not a particular fan of golf, attended one of the most celebrated—and expensive—golf tournaments in the world last month when she spent Saturday, April 13, at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

And a corporation with significant D.C. business paid for it.

Bowser says she and her Senior Advisor, Beverly Perry, were guests of Jodie McLean, chief executive officer of EDENS, a national retail and mixed-use real estate company. Its D.C. area projects include Union Market, a 40-acre retail and dining space in Northeast that has benefited from the District’s tax increment financing bonds totaling more than $82.4 million, according to the Office of the Chief Financial Officer. 

Asked about the trip, EDENS spokesperson Sommer Hixson said Tuesday afternoon that she would respond to City Paper’s inquiry, but had not done so by press time.

Seems scandal-y, no?

And -- once again -- if Bowser had an (R) after her name, this would be headline news across the country.

Could be considered a bribe, no?

Yep.

'Promoting sports and economic development' in D.C. 

That's all.

Suuuuureee.

So many layers to this, it's like an onion of hypocrisy and double standards.

Name a Democrat who isn't one or both.

Washington, New York, Chicago. There's a pattern here.

Heh.

So. Totally. Busted.

Good luck, indeed.

Anything to distract from this.

Well played.

The political corruption? Indeed.

Certainly the calculus right now is this: is Bowser vital enough to the Democratic Party that they'll let this corruption slide, or will she be punished for it -- as any other person or politician without a (D) after her name would be?

We'll see, we suppose.

Tags: CORRUPTION GEORGIA GOLF MURIEL BOWSER WASHINGTON D.C. WASHINGTON DC

