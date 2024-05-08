BUSTED: Mayor Bowser Flew to Masters Tourney on Jet Paid by Developers With City Business Ties

Back in April, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser -- who admitted not being a fan of golf -- took a trip to Augusta and attended the Masters, golfing's premier tournament.

This is how it was covered at the time:

Mayor Muriel Bowser attended the Masters golf tournament—500+ miles away from Washington, DC—on the taxpayer’s dime, writing off the expense as a business opportunity to “promote sports and economic development” in DC.



She claims to have been invited by two people leading a new… pic.twitter.com/XvvR3DCCjH — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 18, 2024

Looks like Bowser had some company on this trip: Some eagle-eyed tipsters spotted posts from both former Ward 4 CM Brandon Todd and ex-night mayor Shawn Townsend at the Masters too.



Very curious to learn more about all this… https://t.co/gxbXOH6u95 pic.twitter.com/K0cXLTH7Sv — Alex Koma (@AlexKomaWCP) April 14, 2024

Well, we've learned more, and it turns out she didn't use taxpayer funds for it, but rather it was paid for by a developer with significant business in front of the city.

“At the Masters, sources confirm Bowser ‘ran into’ her former chief of staff and deputy mayor John Falcicchio, who resigned a year ago amid lurid sexual misconduct.”



Dem DC Mayor Bowser rode on a private jet (bankrolled by developers who have business before the city) to Masters… https://t.co/p5nqeNajQG — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) May 8, 2024

More from Washington City Paper:

Mayor Muriel Bowser, not a particular fan of golf, attended one of the most celebrated—and expensive—golf tournaments in the world last month when she spent Saturday, April 13, at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia. And a corporation with significant D.C. business paid for it. Bowser says she and her Senior Advisor, Beverly Perry, were guests of Jodie McLean, chief executive officer of EDENS, a national retail and mixed-use real estate company. Its D.C. area projects include Union Market, a 40-acre retail and dining space in Northeast that has benefited from the District’s tax increment financing bonds totaling more than $82.4 million, according to the Office of the Chief Financial Officer. Asked about the trip, EDENS spokesperson Sommer Hixson said Tuesday afternoon that she would respond to City Paper’s inquiry, but had not done so by press time.

And -- once again -- if Bowser had an (R) after her name, this would be headline news across the country.

Washington City Paper is reporting that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser flew on a private plane, paid for by developers with business in front of the city, to the Masters. https://t.co/thEyUOFcZE — Nick Ballas (@NicholasBallas) May 8, 2024

GP Took a corrupt trip on a private jet to the Masters but couldn't be bothered to clean up the jackasses at GWU's super-fun and totally not anti-Semitic pro-Hamas encampment.



Good look, mayor. https://t.co/yNrzZt1GXj — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 8, 2024

Countdown to police removing encampments... 3... 2... https://t.co/kuSCWU3VdZ — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) May 8, 2024

Anything to distract from this.

Certainly the calculus right now is this: is Bowser vital enough to the Democratic Party that they'll let this corruption slide, or will she be punished for it -- as any other person or politician without a (D) after her name would be?

We'll see, we suppose.